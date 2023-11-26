Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals 2023: the best early deals to shop

If you missed out on a clever cleaner last week, fear not; there are plenty of excellent Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals live right now. Some of the best robot vacuums are heavily discounted in these Cyber Monday deals, but there's not long left, so act fast!

We've seen some incredible deals over the weekend, and while some are now out of stock or discontinued, there are more cropping up as we go along. Our favorite right is the iRobot Roomba 694 with a 42% discount at Amazon in the US, or in the UK you can grab the Roborock Q7 Max for 35% off or the iRobot Braava jet that is now 50% off.

We've listed all the best Cyber Monday robot vacuum sales that we've found so far this weekend from your favorite online retailers, including those from premium brands like iRobot and Shark as well as more affordable ones from Eufy and Roborock.

Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals (US)

Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $699.99 now $399.99 at Shark

Shark is offering a massive 43% discount on its Matrix Plus robot vacuum, bringing the price down to a record low of $399.99. The Shark Matrix not only provides powerful suction on hardwood and carpeted floors, but you also get sonic mopping and a self-emptying base. This Cyber Monday deal also includes a free handheld vacuum for quick and easy clean-ups.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: was $249 now $139 at Walmart

Following a brief stint at a record-low price of $129, this new, slightly higher price of $139 is probably still the best price for a robot vacuum that you'll find at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. The Shark ION robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

eufy Clean L50 SES robot vacuum: was $499 now $198 at Walmart

While we haven't personally reviewed this model, we've rated other eufy models among the best robot vacuums you can buy right now. This eufy Clean L50 specifically features a huge docking station for two months of hands-free cleaning, an advanced LiDAR sensor, and an automatic surface sensor that adjusts power depending on need.

iRobot Roomba 694: was $274.99 now $159 at Amazon

The ideal hands-free cleaning tool for homes with pets, this entry-level Roomba robot vacuum is already affordable. But this Cyber Monday robot vacuum deal slashes off 42% - that's twice last week's discount, dropping its price down to a new record low. For that low, low price, you're getting adaptive navigation as well as voice control via Alexa and other voice assistants

Proscenic Floobot X1 Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $399.99 now $269.99 at Amazon

Take advantage of the $150 coupon Proscenic is offering on Amazon so you can grab this robot vacuum and mop combo at its lowest price ever. Though affordable, it's feature-rich with its sonic mopping system, multi-floor mapping, and a 30-day capacity self-emptying base.

Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Shark

Matrix Clean and Precision Home Mapping makes this robot vacuum a good Cyber Monday grab. It operates with 360 LiDAR vision to navigate around your home while using its self-cleaning brushroll. With Shark's 40% Cyber Monday discount, this is cheaper than ever.

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Robot Vacuum & Mop: was $479.75 now $349 at Amazon

Amazon's Cyber Monday deals include the massive $130 discount on iRobot Roomba i5+ robot vacuum and mop combo. The robot vacuum not only provides powerful suction to clean your floors, but it's also designed for wet floor cleaning and automatically empties its bin on its own for up to 60 days.

Shark AI Ultra: was $599 now $299.99 at Amazon

We love that this model from Shark looks like it belongs in the Alienware PC line than it does any robot vacuums, and it's loaded with features you wouldn't normally expect from a mid-range model. That includes its 60-day capacity self-empty base.

Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Self-Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $699.60 now $399.99 at Shark

You can save $299.61 this Cyber Monday and get yourself a robot vacuum that doubles as a mop. It holds up to 60 days of debris in its bagless base, meaning you don't have to keep on top on buying disposable bags,

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV970: was $399.99 now $329.99 at Amazon

With premium features like IQ navigation, being able to pick up where it left off pre-charging, and self-cleaning capability, this offering from Shark is surprisingly affordable. But thanks to this 18% Cyber Monday deal, it's a bit more affordable and accessible to budget-minded consumers.

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO: was $399.99 now $292 at Amazon

20% off - The iRobot Roomba i4 maps out your entire floor space, as well as automatically detecting dirtier areas for deeper cleaning. This Cyber Monday robot vacuum discount isn't as good as last week's, nor its record-low of $199, but it's still a nice 27% discount.

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra: was $549.99 now $465 at Amazon

This super smart robot vacuum comes with all the things you need for hands-free cleaning, including Matrix Clean Navigation, voice assistant integration, and a base with true HEPA filtration and 30-days worth of dirt capacity. Enjoying a 4.5 rating on Amazon, it's now 15% off for Cyber Monday, giving you more bang for your buck - but it was $15 cheaper last week!

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni: was $1,499.99 now $1,044.99 at Amazon

What if you can have hands-free floor cleaning for up to 90 days? That three-month long freedom can be had with this new release from Ecovacs, which is 30% off right now on Amazon - hitting its record-low price. It not only vacuums your floor but also mops it with hot water for pristine cleaning, just perfect if you've got kids and pets at home.

Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals (UK)

roborock Q7 Max: was £399 now £259 at Amazon

Enjoy a £140 discount off this powerful robot vacuum for a Cyber Monday treat. Not only does it offer powerful suctioning, but it comes with a mop function as well up to 180 mins of cleaning and voice control capabilities.

iRobot Braava jet m613440: was £699 now £349 at Amazon

Mop your whole house without lifting a finger with this robot mop that boast Precision Jet Spray and the ability to automatically change modes depending on the surface it's cleaning. This Cyber Monday robot vacuum sale takes half off its RRP, allowing you to take this smart robot mop home for a record-low price.

Proscenic M9: was £499 now £378.89 at Amazon

With up to 250 hours of cleaning time, a quiet mode, a self-emptying fuction, and a bin that has a 60-day capacity, the Proscenic M9 is a fantastic option for budget-minded consumers. It even works with Alexa and Apple HomeKit for voice command cleaning. This 24% Cyber Monday robot vacuum discount takes £120 off its price tag.



roborock S8: was £599 now £399 at Amazon

This mid-range robot vacuum from roborock's fantastic line is £200 off with this Cyber Monday robot vacuum deal on Amazon. Great for homes with pets, it's said to be better performing than its iRobot equivalent and a better value as well. Just be sure to tick that coupon box to get your discount.

iRobot Roomba j7: was £799 now £579 at Amazon

A near 28% discount on this mid-range model from iRobot gives you $200. This is the cheapest price we've seen on this model. The j7 is one of the more advanced robot vacuums as well with features like smart mapping and obstacle identification and avoidance.

roborock S7 Max Ultra: was £1,199 now £799 at Amazon

Need a powerful robot vacuum for the new year? This aptly named model from roborock is just the thing with £400 off, with all the fixtures necessary for an easy yet pristine cleaning job. It's expensive, but with this Cyber Monday discount, it's more accessible than ever. Just be sure to tick that coupon box to get your discount. Both the white and black versions have this deal.

iRobot Roomba s9+: was £1,229 now £679.99 at Amazon

One of iRobot's most powerful vacuums, which we rated a 4.5 out of 5 in our full review, this offers excellent corner cleaning and accurate smart mapping capabilities. With this Cyber Monday deal, it drops to £899.99 in the UK so that the more budget-conscious consumers can enjoy it for much much less.

EUFY Clean X8 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Station: was £599.99 now £429.00 at Currys

A £150 saving with iPath laser navigation to map your whole home, this robot vacuum works with the eufy app, with a 4.5 litre auto-clean station. The robot vacuum will return home to its station, dump its payload, and be ready to go another round.

