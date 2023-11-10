I can't believe the new Roomba robot vacuum has a great Black Friday deal

If you're after a robot vacuum this Black Friday then you're in luck as Amazon has deals on the latest and greatest Roomba j9+ from iRobot. This self-emptying smart vacuum is currently $300 off, and you can save $400 on the Combo j9+ with a mop.

We've recently been testing the new smart vac (look out for our review in the next few weeks) and we've been impressed by its cleaning capabilities. It can cleverly tell the difference between obstructions it should go around and dirt piles it needs to pick up, it can detect which rooms typically get messiest and tidy them first, and it can scrub at tough stains to keep your hard floors looking cleaner. Best of all, with the self emptying dock you only need to empty the vacuum roughly every two months.

This Black Friday deal at Amazon is a great one, especially because the robot vacuum is so new. We weren't expecting to see a Roomba j9+ deal this Black Friday, and we'd be surprised if it gets much better, so you might want to hop on this saving while you can.

Today's best Roomba Black Friday deals

The Combo j9+ is an excellent Roomba with impressive cleaning abilities, dirt detection so it can prioritize your dirtiest rooms, and smart scrub so that its mop can tackle hardy stains. Best of all, it has a self-emptying dock so that it can empty itself, and the dock can store up to 60 days' worth of debris and 30 days' worth of clean liquid.

This version of the Roomba j9 has most of its cleaning capabilities, it just lacks a mop for wiping hard floors. This is a shame but for $400 less than the Combo model above (and $300 less than its usual price) this is a deal you shouldn't sniff at. Plus it still comes with the self-emptying dock which is the more helpful of the Roomba upgrades if you ask us.

Alternatively, you could opt for iRobot's Roomba Combo i5+ robot vacuum, down to just $349. It's a decent robo vac but there are two important downsides compared to the Combo j9+: it's only designed for homes with hard floors (rather than a mix of carpet and hard floors) and its mop has to be attached and removed manually. It's also less smart but still offers a decent clean and will empty itself.

