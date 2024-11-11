Tired of boring coffee makers? The new L'OR Barista was designed by an award-winning architect

- The new L'OR Barista was created by Italian design company Alessi
- Its pleated finish is the work of designer and architect Michele De Lucchi
- It goes on sale this week for £159.99 (about $200 / AU$300)
French coffee company L'OR has unveiled a new pod-based espresso machine that will bring a touch of Italian style to your kitchen.
Capsule-based coffee makers are a handy way to enjoy espresso without the mess of weighing and grinding beans, but they sometimes look rather bland and utilitarian compared to a manual espresso machine. That's not the case with the new L'OR Barista, which has a striking pleated-effect case created by Italian design company Alessi.
The ridged finish of the L'OR Barista by Alessi was created by artist, architect and designer Michele De Lucchi. De Lucchi, known for his experimental creations, has designed and restored buildings in Japan and throughout Europe, and has received scores of product design awards throughout his career.
Double shots
The L'OR Barista by Alessi can take standard-size coffee pods, including L'OR and Nespresso capsules. It's also compatible with L'OR Barista XXL capsules, which contain twice as much coffee as a regular pod. This lets you easily make a double shot of espresso (ideal for cappuccinos and lattes), or pour two shots at once using the machine's double spout.
The new machine will be available this week direct from L'OR and from John Lewis for £159.99 (about $200 / AU$300), and will roll out more widely over the coming months.
If you're in the market for a new coffee maker but would prefer a bean-to-cup model, we're rounding up all this year's best Black Friday espresso machine deals to save you time, effort, and money. For offers on capsule coffee makers and pods, take a look at our guide to the best Black Friday Nespresso deals.
