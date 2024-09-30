The five-star rated Breville the Barista Touch coffee maker is down to a record-low price

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event may not officially start until next week but there are already some excellent coffee maker deals at the retailer right now. If you’re a huge coffee fan, this is the time to invest in something built to last, as you can buy the Breville the Barista Touch at Amazon for $799.95 (was $999.95) – a saving of 20% off the regular price.

To say we’re fans of the Breville the Barista Touch would be an understatement. It features in our look at the best coffee makers as the premium pick, so with $200 off and a return to its record-low price, it’s an even more attractive buy than before. Besides providing excellent and consistent espresso, it even has a touchscreen with manual and automated options depending on your mood (or free time). There are cheaper coffee machines around, sure, but better? We’re not convinced.

Today’s best espresso coffee maker deal

Breville the Barista Touch: was $999.95 now $799.95 at Amazon

The Breville the Barista Touch simplifies the brewing process by combining a compact integrated grinder with user-friendly assisted tamping and auto-dosing to produce great results. It has an intuitive touchscreen along with automatic milk frothing so seemingly everything is catered for here. Effectively, it works just as well for those quick coffee dashes as it does for when you want to spend time getting things just how you like them. It's an investment, but it’s hardly surprising that it tops our look at the best espresso machines so don't miss your chance to get it for a record-low price.

In our Breville the Barista Touch review, we described it as the “best-value automatic home coffee maker for all skill levels”. It does all the hard bits for you so there’s no need to have prior experience of coffee making. It delivers excellent coffee every time.

The touchscreen helps guide you through the paces by informing you of what settings you need to change to make things perfect, while there are customized steam presets for automatically making great plant-based milks. For most people, it’ll be the ultimate coffee maker as you can spend as much or as little time with it as you like, while still getting great results.

