Holiday flu season, begone: jolly deals on air purifiers and humidifiers from Shark, GoveeLife, and more

The gift of health is probably the best present you can give your friends and family this holiday season. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), flu season typically peaks in December, just in time for all the Yuletide jubilation.

Unfortunately for us in the US, it's already started - gastroenteritis cases are currently on the rise, and speaking as one of its casualties last week, this new stomach bug will sock you in the gut and then kick you over and over while you're down. And that's not even the seasonal influenza that targets the respiratory system.

Of course, as the Department of Health recommends, we should look into getting the flu vaccine, as it lowers the chances of catching the virus and the risk of developing serious complications if you do get it. But there are other things we can do as well to keep the germs at bay, including investing in a reliable air purifier and, if you (or our loved ones) are like me and live in a moisture-vacuum area, a good humidifier as well.

Air purifiers are capable of getting rid of the smallest airborne microbes, including flu viruses, while humidifiers are also known to reduce such harmful pathogens since flu viruses tend to thrive in dry air conditions. As a bonus, humidifiers can soothe your respiratory passages, if you do catch something.

The good news is, there are many air purifiers and humidifiers on sale right now, especially at Amazon. So, whether you're looking for the perfect present for your partner, a great gift at your company's gift exchange, or something to keep you from skipping all those holiday parties, grabbing one of the ones below is a wise choice.

It may not be as exciting as a new pair of headphones or a brand-spanking-new TV, but it could keep your giftee healthy so they don't miss out on all the merriment.

Amazon is offering discounts on air purifiers and humidifiers in the US. So you can keep those winter illness blues away for less. Since there are so many models out there, I picked the best holiday deals from trusted brands

Winter air purifier deals up to 40% off

GoveeLife Mini Air Purifier: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

40% coupon - Capable of covering a 376-square-foot area, the GoveeLife Mini Air Purifier may be compact (so it won't take up space), but it comes with a dual-channel 360° air intake that can purify your space very effectively without disrupting your peace. It also has a built-in aromatherapy feature, app support, and voice control via Alexa. It's already affordable, but with this holiday deal, it's cheaper than ever. Be sure to tick that coupon box before adding it to the cart to make sure you're getting the discount.

PuroAir 240 HEPA 14: was $229 now $154.99 at Amazon

32% off - This top-rated air purifier, which has over 5,000 ratings on Amazon, is perfect for purifying large rooms. It clears 1,115 square feet in just 60 minutes and comes with a HEPA 14 filter that's capable of removing 99.99% of fine particulate matter down to 0.1 microns in the air. And when that filter needs replacement, the device has an indicator to let you know it's time. It also comes with a timer, sleep mode, and a child lock. It's not that cheap, but with this 32% holiday discount, it's $74 off.

Shark HP102PET Clean Sense: was $239.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

38% off - With Shark's Sense IQ tracks, this air purifier from Shark can detect air quality and then adjust its purifying power accordingly (it has 4 fan speeds). It can remove 99.98% of particles in the air down to 0.1–0.2 microns. It also has an LED color indicator and display that quickly tells you the current air condition. It's best for medium-sized rooms up to 500 square feet. With this 38% discount, it's now just shy of $150, giving you $90 in savings.

Blueair Blue Pure 311i Max: was $229.99 now $183.99 at Amazon

20% off - Featuring a HEPASilent dual filtration, this smart air purifier from Blueair may be expensive, but it cleans up to 929 square feet of space within 30 minutes, removing at least 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.1 microns. It's got a minimalist design, with just a 5-color light indicator to alert you of the current air condition and a two-button physical control. It does have app support, however, and works with Alexa. This 20% holiday deal knocks it down to under $200 so you don't have to splurge on a present for your loved one.

Winter humidifier deals up to 40% off

GoveeLife Smart Humidifier: was $39.99 now $25.99 at Amazon

20% off plus 15% coupon - Is it a night light, an oil diffuser, or a humidifier? It's actually all three, giving you a 3-in-1 device with smart features like app support and voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant. It's compact, but its 3L water tank should last up to 25 hours and comes with 8 mist levels to choose from. It's perfect for humidifying small rooms up to 250 square feet and keeps the noise down to just 25db. It's also very cheap, especially with this 25% holiday deal. Just be sure to tick the 15% coupon box to get the full discount.

Levoit OasisMist 1000S: was $149.99 now $127.48 at Amazon

15% off - With a 10L water tank, this should last you almost 5 days of humidifying when set to continuous misting. It also covers 600 square feet of space, and not only does it work with Alexa, but it also has app support for setting schedules and routines. Plus, it has different modes to suit different purposes including Plant Mode for plant care, Aroma Mode for relaxation, and Sleep Mode for nighttime use. It's 15% off right now, which makes it a great affordable gift for your loved ones.

GoveeLife Smart 6L Humidifier: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

$30 off - Best for medium-sized rooms up to 600 square feet, this 6L water tank smart humidifier offers up to 60 hours of runtime and two nozzles with 360-degree rotation. It also has built-in sensors so it can maintain the set target humidity level, although it pairs nicely with the GoveeLife Thermo-Hygrometer for more accurate readings. It also has smart functions, including working with Alexa, and an aroma diffuser. It's not heavily discounted for the holidays, but this $30 discount does knock it down to well under $100.

AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier: was $49.99 now $29.96 at Amazon

40% off - More for personal, single-person use, this small 2.2L humidifier is just the perfect choice for when you're sick and need something on your nightstand to soothe your cold and flu symptoms. It's got a mist dial so you can control the mist strength, has a very quiet operation, and lasts up to 24 hours before it needs refilling. And with this 40% holiday deal, you can get it for under $30 - just the perfect cheap gift for your friends.

Honeywell Top Fill Tower Humidifier: was $104.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

24% off - Its 5.6L water tank means that this tower humidifier is ideal for medium to large rooms. It doesn't have smart functions, but it comes with a 12-hour timer and a programmable digital humidistat that lets you set humidity levels. It also has three speed settings and a filter replacement indicator to let you know when it's time to put in a new one. Though fairly affordable already, it's 24% off for the holidays, making it cheaper than ever.

