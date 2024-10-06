This best-selling cheap air fryer is back to a record-low price for Prime Day

Cosori is the creator of some of the best air fryers and with Amazon Prime Day finally upon us, we've got an excellent early deal if you're hunting for a capable addition to your countertop for cheap. It's this Cosori CP158-AF Air Fryer at Amazon for £59.49 (was £109.99).

For under £60, you get a reasonable 5.5L capacity air fryer that's ideal for cooking meals for the whole family. An air fryer of this size air fryer from a reputable brand is very hard to come by so now is the time to act if you've been on the fence about trying the kitchen gadget for yourself.

Today's best cheap air fryer deal

Cosori CP158-AF Air Fryer: was £109.99 now £59.49 at Amazon

A 46% discount on any product is pretty rare so our ears pricked up when we saw this Cosori Air Fryer drop in price ahead of the Prime Big Deal Days sale. It's ideal for the whole family thanks to its 5.5L capacity and the 11 cooking presets ensure it's simple and easy to use. It's thankfully non-stick and dishwasher safe so clean-up is as straightforward as cooking your favourite meals.

The Cosori CP158-AF is a budget air fryer now at its lowest price ever. The star of the show is the 5.5L capacity that will keep the whole family filled up at mealtimes. There are also 11 cooking presets that help you ensure food is perfectly cooked every single time.

The air fryer also comes with 100 complimentary recipes, perfect if you're a newcomer to the world of air frying. These include beginner-friendly dishes that outline portion sizes, cooking times, and temperature guidance so you can't go wrong.

