KitchenAid's Artisan mixer has dropped to its lowest price this Black Friday - now you can fulfill your dreams of being a star baker every day of the week
Minus the Hollywood handshake
For the last few days, we've been keeping our eagle eyes on Amazon's Black Friday sale, bringing you the best deals on its range of kitchen gadgets and tech. That means KitchenAid mixers are one of the star products, and just like the contestants on Bake Off, you too could get your hands on the KitchenAid Artisan mixer this Black Friday weekend.
Don't be thrown off by the small saving, because this KitchenAid Black Friday deal marks a record-low price for the Artisan mixer which is now £361.18 from £409.95. Based on the mixer's limited listing history on Amazon, it's difficult to tell how long it will keep its current price point so our best advice would be to add it to your basket while it's still live. However, if you're still on the fence, perhaps the details below will sway you.
Today's best KitchenAid Artisan UK Black Friday deal
With a capacity of 4.8L, the KitchenAid Artisan mixer is suitable for preparing both small and large quantities. Depending on what you're challenging yourself to bake, the mixer comes with several attachments to help you achieve your dreams of becoming a self-scribed star baker.
The KitchenAid Artisan mixer certainly doesn't fall short of its versatility, and that's due to its 10 different speed settings and three distinct baking attachments; a dough hook to take the ease off kneading dough by hand, a classic whisk attachment for aerating ingredients, and a flat beater to combine heavier ingredients.
If you're upgrading from one KitchenAid mixer to the popular Artisan model and are left with a bunch of spare attachments, the Artisan is compatible with a variety of accessories. With the KitchenAid Artisan mixer, the baking possibilities are endless.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 58% off Kindle and Echo
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 60% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone from £19.99p/m
- Currys: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dunelm: deals on homewares and appliances
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE Store: £40 off the PlayStation5 Pro
- Emma: up to 50% off mattresses
- Jessops: up to £900 off cameras and drones
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Ninja: up to £70 off air fryers
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Toolstation: discounts on tools and smart home
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.