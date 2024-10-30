Xiaomi confirms two new wearables are coming, including a surprise Samsung contender
Double trouble?
October is almost over, but XIaomi is planning to sneak not one, but two new wearable hardware releases out before Halloween.
The company is only targeting China with the dynamic duo so far, but it's quite likely the new models, the Smart Band 9 Pro and the Xiaomi Watch S4, will come to other markets in the coming weeks. That's according to a Chinese piece of marketing from Xiaomi, spotted by NotebookCheck.
If you've been reading this section of TechRadar you'll know that there have been a few leaks in recent weeks, and it appears the Apple Watch SE rival we spotted a fortnight ago could be one of the products getting a debut this week.
We've also seen leaks of an 'Active' variant of the Smart Band 9, which seemingly shrinks it down a little and will be an ideal option for anyone looking for a fantastic budget smartwatch.
Why is this exciting?
In many ways, it's that low price of admission that makes what Xiaomi's doing worth keeping an eye on.
The base Smart Band 9 earned a four-star rating in our review, where we praised its "smooth user interface, reliable health tracking, and a bright, bold display" for just $60 / £34.99 / AU$79.99.
The Watch S4 could be a standout, too, with suggestions it'll look closer to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a classic-looking silver bezel. The S4 predecessor's 'swappable' bezel design is also included here for added customization.
