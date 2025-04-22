Wahoo's KICKR RUN is going global, replete with its revolutionary RunFree Mode
Coming soon to the UK and beyond
- Wahoo is rolling out its popular KICKR RUN to more territories
- It will launch in the UK, some European countries, and the UAE this summer
- It includes an innovative RunFree Mode that adjusts the speed to your stride
One of the most exciting treadmills in recent years, the Wahoo KICKR RUN, is expanding to more countries, with a launch in the UK, Austria, Germany, and the UAE set for this summer.
Wahoo is normally a brand associated with the best heart rate monitors on the market, however, the KICKR RUN is a real head turner and set of features to rival the best treadmills on the market.
At its heart is an innovative feature Wahoo calls RunFree Mode. A time-of-flight sensor (the same tech you'll find in the cameras of the best iPhones) can measure your stride and pace, adjusting belt speed in real time to simulate the freedom of running outdoors.
The treadmill can also automatically adjust speed and incline to match workouts or environments, and it works with the Wahoo App, Zwift Run, and more.
The KICKR RUN also now has a new Route Simulation feature that lets you train real-world courses indoors, including events and your own previous runs.
Wahoo's KICKR RUN: the details
To replicate outdoor running, the KICKR RUN has a lateral tilting functionality that simulates the side-to-side movement of outdoor running, and there's support for pace up to a 4-minute mile.
Other great features include an integrated shelf for a laptop or tablet, USB-C charging, and even Ethernet connectivity.
Wahoo says the KICKR RUN will launch in the UK on July 15. It'll be available in Austria/Germany on August 18, followed by an August 26 launch in the UAE.
Pricing hasn't been confirmed, however, the US model retails at $4,999 – just over £3,700.
Wahoo says the treadmill will get its first-ever UK showcase at the London Marathon Expo from 23-26 April, so that's the place to be if you want to try before you buy.
