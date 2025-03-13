The new NordicTrack Ultra 1 treadmill looks like it was designed by an architect and costs $15,000
Let's hope you get a lot for your money
- The NordicTrack Ultra 1 is iFit's latest treadmill
- It costs $15,000 and comes with 10,000 curated workouts
- It has a cushioned deck, quiet motor, and a large screen
iFit has today unveiled a stunning new luxury treadmill as the company celebrates 50 years of its NordicTrack range.
The Ultra 1 is a premium treadmill with an architectural design that wouldn't look out of place in any boutique gym or home.
The NordicTrack Ultra 1 has a cushioned running deck the company says will absorb up to 52% of the impact of running. It has a brushless motor that can sustain a four-minute-mile pace, with speeds of up to 15 MPH, all without waking up the neighbors.
It has incline and decline controls between 15% and -3% respectively, as well as a large screen.
Another party piece is the included smart ring you can use to control speed, incline, music, and more.
As you might expect, for £15,000/$15,000 (no AUS availability), you get a white glove delivery service, where the company will deliver the treadmill and assemble it in your room of choice.
The world's most premium treadmill?
The NordicTrack Ultra 1 is a serious fitness offering too, and comes with 10,000 curated workouts that will transport users to destinations like the Seychelles, Costa Rica, or the summits of Kilimanjaro or Everest.
As with every other fitness offering on the planet right now, you'll also get personalized AI workout plans, and a new SmartAdjust feature that automatically adjusts the speed, incline, and decline of your trainer to match your fitness level. There's also an ActivePulse feature that controls intensity to keep your heart rate in the right zone, a really innovative feature.
The NordicTrack Ultra 1 is available to reserve now for a cool $5,000/£5,000 but is only available to "select" consumer clients, with interested parties encouraged to register for a waitlist. Despite probably being the most impressive treadmill ever, you probably won't find this one in our best treadmill roundup anytime soon.
