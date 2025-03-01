I'm finally enjoying running and all it took was ditching every app and training program in favor of this one new piece of gear

Despite my job title as TechRadar’s Senior Fitness and Wearables writer, I’ve loathed running for as long as I can remember. I have never experienced “runner’s high”, only runner's misery, the struggle to breathe, and joint pain. I’ve tried everything I can to get into running, Couch to 5K, fitness apps like Runna, running indoors, running outdoors, running alone, running with other people, running on the flat, running on a treadmill, slow long runs, shorter fast runs, intervals, you name it.

Maybe, running isn’t for everyone. After years of trying every smartwatch program and all the best fitness apps I could think of, I was ready to give up the ghost, and then something happened that completely changed my outlook on running.

That something was the Nike Zegama 2. Don’t get me wrong, there’s no magic here, it’s just a trail shoe (albeit an excellent one). However, the Zegama 2 was the first time I’d ever taken to running on the soft stuff, so my testing schedule required a complete overhaul. I made a couple of tweaks to get the most I could out of testing the shoe and set off on my run, what I found has made me fall in love with running.

No more apps

(Image credit: Future)

Normally I’d run a test shoe accompanied by a plan or guide. Something, anything to make me feel like I was making some sort of progress or working towards a goal. Latterly for me, that’s been Runna, but I’ve also tried the likes of Nike Run Club and various plans I’ve found online.

Faced with running on completely new terrain and conscious of checking myself before wrecking myself, I decided to go on a completely free run. No pace, no timings, no goal, no angry AI-robot voice yelling in my ear that it was time to kick it up a gear. I’ve often thought of myself as someone who needs structure and a goal for motivation, but somehow I’d never cottoned on that this wasn’t working when it came to running.

I set off towards my local park in pursuit of mud, grass, and puddles so I could put the Zegama through its paces. All I did was run until I didn’t really feel like running anymore, then I walked for a bit, and then I started running again. My route was made up on the fly, and really only designed to ensure I was running on a mix of challenging terrains to test out the trail shoe.

Suddenly, without the angry inspiration of an app or onboard coach to keep me going, I found myself far more motivated to kick up the pace or get back into stride of my own accord. After a while, I almost wanted to push the limit. The more I ran the more I realized that all those apps, coaches, and various smartwatches I’d tried hadn’t really been helping at all.

Don’t get me wrong, I still donned my Apple Watch Ultra 2 for tracking purposes, but I didn’t look at it once. When I finally came to the end of my run, I realized I’d spent more time running consistently than I ever had before, and I’d had way more fun doing it in the process. The Apple Watch data was a nice trophy at the end, but it wasn’t the reason for my run; ditching it as motivation meant I was running for reasons far more important, namely my own enjoyment.

Blazing a trail

(Image credit: Future)

I think I also owe a lot of my newfound running passion to Nike’s humble trail shoe. While trail shoes might not be the best running shoes for some, I’d only really ever run on roads or treadmills prior, generally trying to avoid mud, inclement weather, and tough terrain. In my new trail shoes, however, I felt invincible, seeking out puddles and mud at will with relish.

For the first time, I realized that running on a trail could take some of the monotony out of running that comes with just pounding the road for mile after mile. It requires more concentration and is much more rewarding as a result. Some excellent weather helped, but otherwise, I was running in the same park I’ve tried and failed to hone this elusive hobby for years, only this time on the softer stuff. The ever-changing underfoot conditions occupied my thoughts for most of the run, where previously only a longing for an end to my pain resided.

A new hobby I don’t hate?

(Image credit: Future / Tim Coleman)

Between testing the Nike Zegama 2 and writing this article I’ve turned 30, and to the disbelief of my family and friends (my Wife especially), I asked for a couple of bits of running gear as gifts. You won’t catch me running the London marathon anytime soon, but I’ve finally figured out a formula for running in a way that I actually enjoy, and it’s one that could help you too.

Tired of the mundane? Switch up your terrain for something a bit spicier. Feeling under the cosh or enslaved by a rigorous running plan, vertical oscillation metrics, and Strava leaderboards? Why not just whack on a podcast, improvise a route, and see what happens? It completely changed my outlook on running, and it could change yours too.