The Oura Ring 3 just hit its cheapest-ever price at Amazon – time to get on board the smart ring hype

If you've been reading about smart rings this year, and thinking you want to get in on the action, the Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity to do so. While there are more of the best smart rings to choose from than there were even a year or so ago, the Oura Ring is the original and perhaps the best-known.

Now that the Oura Ring 4 has been released, the price of the Oura Ring Generation 3 has dropped to its lowest-ever price in the US and UK. In the US? Best Buy has dropped the price of the Oura Ring Gen 3's Heritage and Horizon styles from $299 to $249. Meanwhile, if you're in the UK, you can get the same great discount: the Oura Ring Generation 3 is £249, down from £299, at Amazon UK.

Oura Ring Generation 3: was $299 now $249 at Best Buy Save $50 on the up-front cost of either a Heritage or a Horizon (angular surface) design. The Oura Ring Generation 3 is a discreet, accurate tracker with loads of features, and at this price, it's perhaps better value than the Oura Ring 4. This discount saves you the lion's share of a year's subscription to the $5.99 a month Oura Membership, increasing the value of the overall package.

Why get this deal?

For many years, Oura was the only game in town when it came to smart rings, and as a result, the Oura Ring Generation 3 tracker's accompanying app has undergone a redesign with some serious new smarts. Sleep, steps and heart rate are tracked, sure, but Oura goes places many other trackers don't.

Resilience is tracked: it's not just a stress score, but a score to represent the way your body handles stress over a period of time. Heart rate variability is recorded during sleep to detect for signs of irregularities, and the Ring's Timeline and Tag features are particularly useful: an easy way to add context to your metrics, you can scroll back through your heart rate and sleep graphs while adding tags like "hotel", "exercise", "alcohol" or "sickness". It's a one-tap digital wellness journal.

