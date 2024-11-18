The Oura Ring 3 just hit its cheapest-ever price at Amazon – time to get on board the smart ring hype
The Oura Ring 3 just hit its lowest ever price
If you've been reading about smart rings this year, and thinking you want to get in on the action, the Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity to do so. While there are more of the best smart rings to choose from than there were even a year or so ago, the Oura Ring is the original and perhaps the best-known.
Now that the Oura Ring 4 has been released, the price of the Oura Ring Generation 3 has dropped to its lowest-ever price in the US and UK. In the US? Best Buy has dropped the price of the Oura Ring Gen 3's Heritage and Horizon styles from $299 to $249. Meanwhile, if you're in the UK, you can get the same great discount: the Oura Ring Generation 3 is £249, down from £299, at Amazon UK.
Check out the deal in full below. Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for more Oura Ring deals in your region.
Get today's best Oura Ring Generation 3 deals here:
Save $50 on the up-front cost of either a Heritage or a Horizon (angular surface) design. The Oura Ring Generation 3 is a discreet, accurate tracker with loads of features, and at this price, it's perhaps better value than the Oura Ring 4. This discount saves you the lion's share of a year's subscription to the $5.99 a month Oura Membership, increasing the value of the overall package.
The same great discount for the Silver colour. Other colours and finishes such as Gold, Stealth Black and Rose Gold are available at a premium, but the discounts can be more significant: for example, the Rose Gold option is down from £449 to £349, a £100 saving.
Why get this deal?
For many years, Oura was the only game in town when it came to smart rings, and as a result, the Oura Ring Generation 3 tracker's accompanying app has undergone a redesign with some serious new smarts. Sleep, steps and heart rate are tracked, sure, but Oura goes places many other trackers don't.
Resilience is tracked: it's not just a stress score, but a score to represent the way your body handles stress over a period of time. Heart rate variability is recorded during sleep to detect for signs of irregularities, and the Ring's Timeline and Tag features are particularly useful: an easy way to add context to your metrics, you can scroll back through your heart rate and sleep graphs while adding tags like "hotel", "exercise", "alcohol" or "sickness". It's a one-tap digital wellness journal.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 68% off toothbrushes and TVs
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 50% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Currys: early deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE: up to £600 off Samsung and Apple
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech. A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.