The Apple Watch Series 10 might be the best-value smartwatch anywhere now it's back to its lowest-ever price

The Apple Watch Series 11 might be expected in September, but if you want a great-value deal on one of the best Apple Watches you can buy right now, this Series 10 deal is unbeaten.

Right now at Amazon, you can score a Series 10 for as little as $329, down from $399, and a return to the lowest price we saw on this model during Black Friday.

That gets you the 42mm with GPS, but there are also savings on the larger 46mm model and the Cellular version, too.

Today's best Apple Watch Series 10 deal

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $329 at Amazon Get $70 off the base model Series 10 with 42mm display and GPS, now just $329 instead of $399. That's the same price we saw during the Black Friday sale and a brilliant discount, so you don't want to wait for Series 11.

Apple Watch Series 10 46mm GPS: was $429 now $359 at Amazon This 46mm Series 10 with GPS is down to just $359, a $70 saving on the original price of $429. That's another return to a Black Friday low and gets you the cheaper version of the larger Apple Watch Series 10 chassis.

We loved the new display in our Apple Watch Series 10 review, and the model overall is a fantastic upgrade to the Series 9. It's a fantastic all-rounder for most people, missing some of the key rugged features of the much more expensive Ultra 2.

The new display features brand-new OLED tech that offers 40% more brightness when viewing the Series 10 at an angle; charging has also been improved, so you'll get an 80 percent battery in just 30 minutes.

You'll get the Apple Watch's usual array of health-tracking tools, including exercise monitoring, calorie tracking, sleep, heart rate rhythm notifications, ECG, and more. There are also sleep apnea notifications and safety features like Emergency SOS and Crash detection, which can notify emergency services if you're involved in a car accident.

It works seamlessly with your iPhone to deliver notifications, calls, texts, and features like Find My iPhone.

You can also use the Apple Watch to track Reminders, talk to Siri, check the weather, and manage appointments.

There is a Series 11 due to launch in September, but the only significant headline feature expected is rumored to be high blood pressure detection. So, if you can do without that or need an Apple Watch right now, this is the best deal we've seen since Black Friday.