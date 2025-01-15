Skip the Apple Watch 10 - Walmart has the Series 9 in stock and on sale for only $279

Thanks to the Apple Watch 10 release, despite its popularity, the Series 9 smartwatch has been difficult to find in stock. I was shocked to see the Apple Watch 9 currently in stock at Walmart and on sale for an incredible price of $279. That's a record-low price and over $100 cheaper than the Apple Watch 10.



The Apple Watch 9 was released in 2023 and is still one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to Apple's S9 SiP chip, which delivers speedy performance and a long-lasting 18-hour battery life. The Series 9 also includes the double-tap gesture, allowing you to control your smartwatch by simply tapping your index and thumb together twice. You also get a bright display and watchOS 10 with redesigned apps. Plus, Siri requests can now be processed from your smartwatch.



The Apple Watch 9 is the best smartwatch for most people, and while the Apple Watch 10 includes some new features and a bigger design, it's currently priced at $399 - a whopping $120 more than today's deal on the Series 9. If you want a feature-picked Apple smartwatch but don't have to own the latest and greatest, you should grab this rare and limited-time deal on the Apple Watch 9.

Rare deal: Apple Watch 9 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $279 at Walmart The Apple Watch 9 has been extremely difficult to find in stock as of late, but Walmart currently has the smartwatch on sale for $279. That's a record-low price and $100 cheaper than the Apple Watch 10. The Series 9 packs advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap capability that lets you use your watch without touching the display.

