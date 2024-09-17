The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic falls to a record-low price

If you prefer a more traditional-looking smartwatch instead of the more modern alternatives, then Samsung has got you covered. One of Samsung's best smartwatches is now on sale and you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at Amazon for $279.99 (was $399.99).

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a fantastic Android smartwatch that offers a range of fitness and lifestyle features. If you already own a Samsung watch, then this device will slot right into your existing tech. At 30% off ahead of this year's second Amazon Prime Day in October, this marks a significant discount that we don't see all too often.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: was £399.99 now $279.99 at Amazon

Amazon has a cracking deal on one of the best Galaxy smartwatches for most users. The price reduction of 30% brings it down to under $280. The smartwatch includes a range of running metrics alongside other exercise analytics and you can connect the smartwatch to a range of third-party apps, including Whatsapp, Strava, and Spotify. Overall, this is a great wearable, that looks the part and is now more affordable than ever at this record-low price.

Our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review says it all: "This smartwatch is adept at delivering you the time, weather, and alerts as it is tracking your activities, workouts, and overall health in a way few wearables have attempted before".

When paired with Samsung Health, you get access to additional features that help track your sleep, runs, water consumption, and more. You can also connect it to third-party apps such as Spotify and Strava to really push the capabilities of this smartwatch.

If you really like traditional-shaped watches that are bulkier than your average smartwatch then the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a great option.

