Samsung's Energy Score feature is arriving on another Galaxy Watch

While the Galaxy Watch FE only dropped a few weeks before the flagship Galaxy Watch 7 debuted in July of 2024, Samsung is already offering a sizeable update to the original, more affordable Galaxy Watch and is tossing in one new feature.

Alongside the new Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Samsung sneakily unveiled the Galaxy Watch FE LTE, and proudly shared that a number of the Galaxy AI features from the Watch 7 would be trickling down.

Energy Score will arrive on Galaxy Watch FE

(Image credit: Future)

I noted this in our review of the Galaxy Watch 7, but it bears repeating and rings even more true here. To get the new features like Energy Score and Wellness tips – both tools that contextualize the data within Samsung Health and better compete with the likes of Oura and Whoop – you didn’t necessarily need to buy the Galaxy Watch 7, Ultra, or Ring.

Samsung introduced many of the new AI health features to previous Galaxy Watch models, and now they’re coming to the Galaxy Watch FE later in 2024, which is indeed a welcome addition. It also adds an extra bit of versatility to Samsung's most affordable smartwatch: remember, it’s just $199.99 / £199 and only comes in one size, 40mm.

That equates to a 1.2-inch touchscreen with a durable layer of Sapphire Crystal glass to protect against drops, scuffs, or scratches. Under the hood is an Exynos W920 processor with 1.5GB of RAM, which powers Wear OS with Samsung’s One UX customizations on top.

Most importantly, though, it has a BioActive Sensor on the back that enables activity, health and sleep tracking, and there were already some limited Galaxy AI features available in the form of a sleep coach.

Still, Energy Score will help give you a better sensor of your body’s recovery and its overall performance. It’ll be a nice addition that adds some more value here, and if you’ve been eyeing the Galaxy Watch FE but aren’t interested because there wasn’t a cellular LTE model, Samsung’s solving that.

There is now a Galaxy Watch FE with LTE

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

Arguably, the bigger news during Samsung’s “Galaxy AI for All” press event is that there is now a Galaxy Watch FE with LTE (aka cellular) up for preorder at $249.99 / £249. It’s set to begin shipping in early October and keeps all of the features of the Galaxy Watch FE but adds in connectivity when you’re out and about, assuming you add it to a plan with your wireless carrier.

This newer model will also receive an update by the end of 2024, adding Energy Score and potentially some other features. The Galaxy Watch FE with Bluetooth and WiFi and the Galaxy Watch FE with Bluetooth, WiFi, and LTE are available in black, silver, or gold. You can see them on Samsung's online store here.