Now even cheaper! Apple Watch Series 10 falls to lowest-ever UK price

If you missed the Apple Watch Series 10 discount at Amazon UK last week, there's good news: the price has just dropped again.

Last week, Amazon was selling the best Apple Watch for most people at the lowest-ever price of £349. Now, you can get the same model for just £339, with savings on a couple of other models too.

The Apple Watch Series 11 is expected to debut in September alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 3, but if you're not set on waiting for the newest model or you want to make a saving, now's the time to strike!

Today’s best Apple Watch Series 10 deal

In our Apple Watch Series 10 review, we loved the vibrant new display that gives you an even more expansive screen for typing and reading messages, and 40% more brightness when viewed from an angle. It's a display that can rival even the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and one of the biggest hardware upgrades to the Series in years.

You also get the S10 chip for snappier day-to-day operations, too. You might have heard rumblings about the Apple Watch Series 11, and we're indeed expecting to see that in September. However, reports indicate that this won't change much in terms of the hardware or the design.

One big upgrade we should see is the introduction of high-blood-pressure detection, so you may want to wait for the Apple Watch 11 for that if that's important to you.

Otherwise, this is the best Apple Watch deal you can find in the UK right now.

