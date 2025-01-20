Now even cheaper! Apple Watch Series 10 falls to lowest-ever UK price

Deals
By
published

A second discount in as many weeks

Apple watch series 10 on a blue background with text lowest price
(Image credit: Apple / Future)

If you missed the Apple Watch Series 10 discount at Amazon UK last week, there's good news: the price has just dropped again.

Last week, Amazon was selling the best Apple Watch for most people at the lowest-ever price of £349. Now, you can get the same model for just £339, with savings on a couple of other models too.

The Apple Watch Series 11 is expected to debut in September alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 3, but if you're not set on waiting for the newest model or you want to make a saving, now's the time to strike!

Today’s best Apple Watch Series 10 deal

Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS
Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS: was £399 now £339 at Amazon

Now just £339, get a whopping £60 off the Series 10 42mm with GPS, the best discount we've ever seen on this model in the UK.

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS + Cellular
Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS + Cellular: was £499 now £439 at Amazon

The cellular version of the 42mm Series 10 is also discounted by £60, now just £439 instead of £449, again, that's the lowest-ever price on this model in the UK.

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 10 46mm GPS
Apple Watch Series 10 46mm GPS: was £429 now £379 at Amazon

The 46mm Series 10 with GPS is still £379, so this is the only model that hasn't received an extra discount, but it's still got a £50 discount if this is the model you're after.

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 10 46mm + Cellular
Apple Watch Series 10 46mm + Cellular: was £529 now £469 at Amazon

This 46mm Cellular model is now just £469, a £60 saving and a new lowest-ever price that gets you the biggest display and a data connection even without your iPhone.

View Deal

In our Apple Watch Series 10 review, we loved the vibrant new display that gives you an even more expansive screen for typing and reading messages, and 40% more brightness when viewed from an angle. It's a display that can rival even the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and one of the biggest hardware upgrades to the Series in years.

You also get the S10 chip for snappier day-to-day operations, too. You might have heard rumblings about the Apple Watch Series 11, and we're indeed expecting to see that in September. However, reports indicate that this won't change much in terms of the hardware or the design.

One big upgrade we should see is the introduction of high-blood-pressure detection, so you may want to wait for the Apple Watch 11 for that if that's important to you.

Otherwise, this is the best Apple Watch deal you can find in the UK right now.

Still looking for a better deal? Check out our Apple Watch deals roundup for the latest deals on every model.

See more Smartwatch Deals
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
Fitness & Wearables writer

Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.