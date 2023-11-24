My favorite Apple Watch is the cheapest it's ever been for Black Friday, and you should get it
As a fitness editor, I use the Apple Watch Ultra all the time
This is perhaps the biggest discount you’ll see on an Apple Watch this year, making it one of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far.
The original Apple Watch Ultra debuted at an incredibly expensive $799 in the US, and £849 in the UK. Right now, the Apple Watch Ultra is at its cheapest ever price in the UK, available for just £599 on Amazon. Apple has lowered its RRP to £699, but at under £600, it’s better value than a brand-new Apple Watch Ultra 2.
They’re extremely similar from a battery life and performance perspective, with a brighter screen and the new S9 chip being the only real differences here. In fairness, the S9 chip allows you to use the new Double-Tap gesture and comes with exclusive custom watch faces, so you do get a little bit of an upgrade here – but I don’t think these changes are enough to fork out an extra £200 for.
In the US? You can still get the Apple Watch Ultra on offer for $659 at Target, which is an admittedly great price for it. However, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on offer in the US at $739.99 on Amazon, so even though the original Ultra is better value in the UK, the extras you get with the Ultra 2 make it worth getting in the US as it’s also at its lowest-ever price right now. Spoiled for choice!
Check out all three deals in full below. Not in the UK, or the US? Scroll down for the deals below in your region.
Get the UK deal on Apple Watch Ultra here:
Apple Watch Ultra 49mm: was
£699 now £599 at Amazon
Save £100 (well, £250 really) on a first-generation Apple Watch Ultra. It’s never gone under £600 before and it might not happen again for a long time, making this premium fitness watch from Apple an absolute steal. Outstanding workout metrics courtesy of watchOS 10, a 36-hour battery life (longer than any other Apple Watch) and rugged titanium case make it a great buy.
Get the US deals on Apple Watch Ultra here:
Apple Watch Ultra with orange Alpine loop: was
$799.00 now $659.00 at Target
The Apple Watch Ultra with an orange d-hook secured Alpine loop this time. It's a slightly better discount than the Best Buy deal above, so if you're not planning on diving, you can get this version with the fabric strap and save an extra $40.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 49mm: was
$799 now $739 at Amazon
Lowest price ever. Save $60 on the new, updated Apple Watch Ultra 2. Same rugged case, same battery life, and same great metrics with an updated processor, those new Double Tap gestures and Ultra Wideband technology, which provides new ways to interact with this year’s iPhone 15 range.
More Apple Watch deals in your region
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
