I write about smartwatches for a living – and this is the Apple Watch Series 8 deal I'd get today
Grab a massive $100 discount (25%!) on the best-selling Apple Watch 8
Today is a great day to grab a deal on the Apple Watch 8, thanks to a combination of two different factors: the release of the Apple Watch 9, and the Black Friday Apple Watch deals. Amazon has slashed the price of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 from $399 down to just $299 – that's a massive $100 discount on last year's full price, a 25% saving, and a fantastic deal for Apple's best-selling smartwatch.
The Apple Watch Series 8 was released in October of last year, and it's still one of the best smartwatches you can buy thanks to health features including a temperature sensor, an ECG function, and sleep tracking, plus safety features such as crash and fall detection. You're also getting all the fantastic features people love about the Apple Watch, including the always-on display and all-day battery life.
It's only missing a couple of features from this year's Apple Watch Series 9, such as the S9 chip, improved FInd My Devices, and the Double Tap function. In all other respects, it's identical to the latest model.
And now, thanks to the Black Friday deals, it's a real bargain – this price isn't quite the lowest we've ever seen, as it dropped very briefly down to $275 earlier this year, but that deal was over in a flash. While it might come down in price again, there are no guarantees, and a $100 saving is still a very attractive deal.
Today's best Apple Watch Black Friday deal: Apple Watch Series 8 for $299
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm): was
$399 now $299 at Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 8 is still one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Thanks to the Apple Watch 9 release, Amazon brings the best-selling smartwatch down to $299 in Starlight and Product Red, which is just $25 more than the record-low price we briefly saw earlier this year.
More Black Friday Apple Watch deals
- Walmart: $50 off the new Apple Watch Series 9
- Amazon: $100 off Apple Watch Series 8
- Best Buy: Save up to $130 on the OG Apple Watch Ultra
- Target: Apple Watch Series 8 45mm down to $349.99
More Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, air fryers, AirPods & clothing
- Apple: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 8 & iPads from $99
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts & leggings
- Beauty: 51% off viral makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: up to $800 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 65% off sitewide + free shipping
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: save on best-selling Inspiron and XPS laptops
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Family pajamas: matching Christmas PJs from $12.99
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi's, Skims, Adidas & more
- Purple: up to $400 off Purple mattresses
- Samsung: up to $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Target: 40% off furniture, TVs, clothing & appliances
- Toys: Disney, Barbie, Lego & board games from $14.99
- Walmart: $800 off toys, TVs, vacuums & clothing
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech. A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
Most Popular
By Al Griffin
By Allisa James
By Matt Hanson
By Paul Hatton