I write about smartwatches for a living – and this is the Apple Watch Series 8 deal I'd get today

Today is a great day to grab a deal on the Apple Watch 8, thanks to a combination of two different factors: the release of the Apple Watch 9, and the Black Friday Apple Watch deals. Amazon has slashed the price of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 from $399 down to just $299 – that's a massive $100 discount on last year's full price, a 25% saving, and a fantastic deal for Apple's best-selling smartwatch.



The Apple Watch Series 8 was released in October of last year, and it's still one of the best smartwatches you can buy thanks to health features including a temperature sensor, an ECG function, and sleep tracking, plus safety features such as crash and fall detection. You're also getting all the fantastic features people love about the Apple Watch, including the always-on display and all-day battery life.

It's only missing a couple of features from this year's Apple Watch Series 9, such as the S9 chip, improved FInd My Devices, and the Double Tap function. In all other respects, it's identical to the latest model.



And now, thanks to the Black Friday deals, it's a real bargain – this price isn't quite the lowest we've ever seen, as it dropped very briefly down to $275 earlier this year, but that deal was over in a flash. While it might come down in price again, there are no guarantees, and a $100 saving is still a very attractive deal.

Today's best Apple Watch Black Friday deal: Apple Watch Series 8 for $299

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 is still one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Thanks to the Apple Watch 9 release, Amazon brings the best-selling smartwatch down to $299 in Starlight and Product Red, which is just $25 more than the record-low price we briefly saw earlier this year.

