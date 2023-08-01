Huge Apple Watch sale at Amazon ahead of the rumored Apple Watch 9 release

Rumors are heating up around the Apple Watch 9 and its supposed release at Apple's September event, which means it's never been a better time to score impressive deals on older model Apple Watches.



Amazon has the 2022 Apple Watch SE on sale for $219 (was $249) - that's the lowest price we've seen and one of the best-value smartwatches you'll find. The retailer also has the best-selling Apple Watch 8 down to $329 (was $399), which is the best deal you can find and $50 more than the record-low price we briefly spotted during this year's Prime Day sale.

You can get the 2022 Apple Watch SE on sale for $219 at Amazon right now. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and the best-value Apple Watch you can buy currently. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still packs a fast processor, great battery life, and new health and fitness features.

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Amazon has the smartwatch on sale for $329, which is the best deal you can find right now and $49 more than the record-low price we briefly saw during this year's Prime Day sale.

The 2nd-generation Apple Watch SE is the best deal of the two smartwatches, and at just $219, is a fantastic buy for a feature-packed smartwatch. While the Apple Watch SE lacks the always-on display and ECG app, the smartwatch includes an improved chip with faster performance and all the basic Apple Watch features. These include heart rate monitoring, activity, and sleep tracking. Plus, the ability to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

If you're looking for the latest and greatest from Apple, the Apple Watch 8 was just released at last year's Apple September event and is still one of the best smartwatches you can buy. You're getting new health and safety features such as crash and fall detection and a temperature sensor that provides helpful insights into your health. The Apple Watch also includes an Always-On display, activity and sleep tracking, an ECG app, and all-day battery life.

