Get in quick: the Apple Watch 8 has hit an all-time low on Amazon AU
Don’t miss this chance to save up to 20% on Apple’s newest smartwatches
Apple might be getting ready to showcase new products, but if you can’t wait until September 12 for a possible Apple Watch 9 announcement, this deal on the Apple Watch 8 is worth checking out.
Announced back in September 2022, this premium version of the Apple Watch 8 with a stainless steel case hasn’t seen a price below AU$1,000 on Amazon before. However, this deal knocks off a massive AU$230, bringing it down to under AU$950. The top-of-the-range Apple Watch Ultra has also picked up a 15% discount on Amazon, coming down to AU$1,099.
This Apple Watch 8 comes with a 45mm face, and the stainless steel design means it’s a little heavier than the cheaper aluminium version, but its stronger casing can take a lot more wear and tear. It’s rare to see any discount above 10% on Apple products, so this 20% deal is worth snapping up if you have the cash to splurge on one of the best Apple Watches.
Apple Watch 8 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm)
Was:
AU$1,179
Now: AU$949 from Amazon (save AU$230)
Overview: As the premium option of the Apple Watch 8, we’ve never seen the stainless steel version drop below AU$1,000 before on Amazon. Along with a stack of fitness and health trackers, as well as crash detection, this is an ideal watch for iPhone users who want to keep on top of their fitness goals, or start tracking cycles for family planning.
Key features: 45mm OLED display, stainless steel, Cellular + GPS connectivity, Apple S8 processor, watchOS 9, Apple Pay, IP6X dust-proof rating, swim-proof, crash detection, fall detection, ECG, blood oxygen monitor, temperature sensor, sleep sensors, up to 30 hours of battery life, wireless charging, 32GB storage.
Product launched: Announced on September 16, 2022
Price history: It’s not often that any Apple product gets a 20% discount, and the Apple Watch 8 is no different. The stainless steel version hasn’t fallen below AU$1,000 on Amazon before, and other sellers are still stocking this version of the Apple Watch 8 at its full recommended retail price.
Price comparison: JB Hi-Fi: AU$1,179 | DigiDirect: AU$1,179
Reviews consensus: Apple doesn’t stray from its good watch formula with the Apple Watch 8, taking design cues from the Apple Watch 7 but packing in some new features and a longer battery life. Adding crash detection and a skin temperature reader gave this Apple Watch some very useful features that made it worth upgrading from the older models, even if they still look the same. The new workout modes included with WatchOS 9 are also a standout, as well as the Apple Watch 8’s sleep-tracking capabilities.
TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom’s Guide: ★★★★★ | T3: ★★★★
Featured in guides: best smartwatches, the best Apple Watch
Buy it if: You want a smartwatch to track health and fitness. The sheer amount of features packed into the Apple Watch 8 makes it a fantastic option for anyone looking to track cycles for family planning, keep an eye on their health or stay on top of their fitness goals.
Don’t buy if: You want a light and small smartwatch. Stainless steel adds a lot of weight to a smartwatch, especially in the larger 45mm build. If you have smaller wrists and don’t want to carry a weighty watch on your arm, this deal is one to skip.
