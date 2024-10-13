Garmin’s best outdoor sports watch is now 53% off and way too cheap to be missed

Smartwatches from Apple, Google and Samsung are great, but Garmin's multisport watches are in a league of their own. If you're an athlete, particularly into outdoor fitness, it's one of the best Garmin watches you want. They do, however, cost a pretty penny.

Unless you shop during a major sale like Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days where one of the most affordable options is going so cheap that it's hard to turn down.

The Garmin Instinct 2s Solar – the 40mm size in the Mist Gray colourway to be precise – is down to just AU$319, which is the lowest price we've seen on this model. None of the other options come anywhere close to this price point. But you will need to get a wriggle on as the sale ends tonight (at 11:59pm AEDT, October 13). Also note that this offer is for Prime members only.

Prime exclusive Garmin Instinct 2s Solar: was $679 now $319 at Amazon AU Save AU$360

Whether you’re the type to go on long bushwalks or cycle for hours around the inner city, the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar is built for your type of exercise. Tough, long-lasting and full of health smarts, this isn’t a watch built for style, but it is built to go places with you. And it's down to its lowest-ever price for October's Prime Day sale.

In our Garmin Instinct 2S review, we found it to be one of the best smartwatches on the market, with an exceptional battery life, brilliant GPS tracking, and great training tools. All of that without mentioning just how brilliantly rugged the watch is. Our only major complaint was that it doesn’t display maps too well. We haven’t had the chance to use the solar-powered version yet ourselves, but they’re practically identical – the only difference being the Solar model’s battery life will go the fitness distance with you, getting you practically 'unlimited' battery life.

Just keep in mind that this deal doesn’t apply to interchanged variants of the watch, such as the Surf or Camo editions, the 45mm size edition, or other colour options. Gray all the way.

If the colour and the price suit, this would even make an excellent Christmas gift for an athletic loved one. But like we said earlier, you really need to grab this NOW as the deal might end by midnight and we can't be sure if this is the price we'll see again during Black Friday sales in Australia.