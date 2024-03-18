Fitbit's Sense 2 fitness-tracking smartwatch just hit a new 2024 low

If you've been keen on getting yourself, or a loved one, a great tracker to keep on top of your fitness regime, you're in luck. Amazon has slashed the price of the Fitbit Sense 2 to just AU$309, which is only AU$10 more than its lowest-ever price that we saw late last year.

This offer is also available in New Zealand for the discounted price of NZ$323.05 and free shipping.

In our Fitbit Sense 2 review, we said that it's "an enjoyable-to-use casual health and fitness tracker that demands less upkeep than an Apple Watch". It might not be as 'smart' to fit the 'smartwatch' moniker, but it's got a lot of fitness prowess that makes it worthwhile.

It can help improve sleep habits, control stress and keep you on track of your health goals. While it's a little hard to recommend at full price, this 31% discount is definitely worth considering. Buying a new Fitbit Sense 2 also gets you a free 6-month subscription to Fitbit Premium so you can dive deeper into some important health metrics.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2Fdp%2FB0B75W8FH2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Fitbit Sense 2 | AU$449.95 AU$309 (save AU$140.95) If you'd like to keep tabs on your ticker and get ECG measurements (yes, Fitbit has TGA approval for that to work in Australia), then opt for the Fitbit Sense 2, which gets a massive 31% discount, which is just AU$10 more than its all-time low price of AU$299. There's even skin temperature sensors here which give you a, well, sense of your stress levels – a very capable smartwatch indeed. Available in New Zealand for NZ$323.05 with free shipping.

Unlike the Apple Watch, the Fitbit Sense 2 gets you up to 6 days of battery life on a single charge, providing you with constant stress management, including mindfulness content and a daily score to help you keep things under control. You also get a comprehensive Sleep Profile if you want to improve your nightly rest.

There are over 40 exercise modes to choose from, plus built-in GPS to track outdoor activities, and the map is quite accurate too. As with all other Fitbit trackers, there's heart rate monitoring, step counts, plus a SpO2 sensor to monitor blood oxygen levels.

There's also the choice of Alexa and Google Assistant on board, although you can only set one of them up. You can get a lot of notifications on your wrist, but the watch won't allow you to respond to most of them on-screen. Despite that shortcoming, we think it's a worthy upgrade at this discounted price.