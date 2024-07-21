Don’t miss: This top-selling Garmin solar-powered watch is at a new all-time low price for Prime Day

Amazon's longest-ever Prime Day sale is coming to a close but there was one offer that we'd listed in our dedicated page for the best Prime Day deals that was selling fast. That was the whopping 53% discount on the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar – down to AU$725 for the 47mm model.

That's a very steep discount of AU$824, so it's unsurprising that it's been selling like hot cakes. In fact, most of the other Fenix 7 models are long gone, leaving only the Mineral Blue model in stock in the closing hours of Prime Day.

If you're an outdoorsy person, a runner or a triathlete, you don't want to miss out on this deal – it ends tonight, July 21, at 11:59pm AEST.

Lowest price Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar (47mm) | AU$1,549 AU$725 (save AU$824) We were thoroughly impressed by this smartwatch in our Garmin Fenix 7 review, and it's a must-have at this price for weekend warriors and serious runners. Its recommended workouts, advanced recovery metrics and navigation tools make it a great companion for hikers, cyclists and runners.

While we love the base model of the Fenix 7, we didn't get a chance to test out the Solar option. Our colleagues over at Live Science did and it was a sports watch that's "hard to beat", especially if you "run your life by your exercise routine". Their biggest issue was the price point of this particular model, but this massive discount takes care of that main gripe.

Admittedly the Fenix 7 is a chunky smartwatch and it's now been succeeded by newer models, but Garmin has released a new public beta software update that adds 30 new workout profiles and features such as its Hill and Endurance scores to this older model.

That makes it even more capable sports watch, one that boasts a long battery life too. Add to that the ability to top up using sunlight and this watch will go the distance with you.

Also on board is touchscreen support, which was missing from the Fenix 6 model.

If you’re in the market for one of the best Garmin watches (or even one of the best running watches, for that matter), you’d be mad to pass this up. It’s even better value than the Apple Watch Ultra.