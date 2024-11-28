Amazon has lost its mind! Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra falls to lowest-ever Black Friday price for fourth time this week

For reasons we are struggling to explain, one Black Friday deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra keeps getting better and better.

In the last few days Samsung's rugged smartwatch, new for late 2024, has fallen in price from $473 to $449, then to $438. Now the price has dropped again at Amazon to $434, fully one-third off its MSRP of $649.99.

If you're in the UK, you can score a healthy £100 discount, now just £499, a decent discount, and a much more stable price that hasn't changed since this deal first began.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was £599 now £499 at Amazon If you want a Galaxy Watch Ultra in the UK, you can find it at Amazon for £499, a price matched by Currys and Samsung's own website too. That's the lowest-ever price and a much more stable discount than the US listing.

We love the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, and it's our top pick for the best Android smartwatch right now. That's because of its great battery, rugged titanium exterior, programmable Quick Button, and all of Samsung's great health tracking metrics.

Battery life is better than the Apple Watch Ultra, but can't quite match Garmin models. It also comes with Samsung's Galaxy AI fitness features, giving you artificial intelligence insights into your physical movements, body composition, and more.

