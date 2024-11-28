Amazon has lost its mind! Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra falls to lowest-ever Black Friday price for fourth time this week
Why does the price keep falling?
For reasons we are struggling to explain, one Black Friday deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra keeps getting better and better.
In the last few days Samsung's rugged smartwatch, new for late 2024, has fallen in price from $473 to $449, then to $438. Now the price has dropped again at Amazon to $434, fully one-third off its MSRP of $649.99.
If you're in the UK, you can score a healthy £100 discount, now just £499, a decent discount, and a much more stable price that hasn't changed since this deal first began.
Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deals
For the fourth time this week, the Galaxy Watch Ultra has fallen to its lowest-ever price. Now just $434, it's fully one-third off its original $649 price tag.
If you want a Galaxy Watch Ultra in the UK, you can find it at Amazon for £499, a price matched by Currys and Samsung's own website too. That's the lowest-ever price and a much more stable discount than the US listing.
We love the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, and it's our top pick for the best Android smartwatch right now. That's because of its great battery, rugged titanium exterior, programmable Quick Button, and all of Samsung's great health tracking metrics.
Battery life is better than the Apple Watch Ultra, but can't quite match Garmin models. It also comes with Samsung's Galaxy AI fitness features, giving you artificial intelligence insights into your physical movements, body composition, and more.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 65% off Apple, PS5, Kindle
- AO: deals on appliances, TVs and laptops
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 60% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone 16 for £29.99p/m
- Currys: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE Store: £40 off the PlayStation5 Pro
- John Lewis: up to £300 off laptops and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Ninja: up to £70 off air fryers
- Nintendo: up to 30% off Switch and Lego
- Samsung: up to £700 off TVs & phones
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Sonos: up to 20% off speakers and soundbars
- Very: up to 30% off appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.