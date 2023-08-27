Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid mattress review: cool comfort with a few caveats

The Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid is best suited for side sleepers seeking relief from joint pain and overheating. It's easy to clean thanks to a removable machine-washable cover. However, it's expensive – and several rivals already offer comparable cooling comfort for less.

Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid mattress two-minute review

The Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid is the brand's newest premium mattress, with a retail price of $1,995 for a queen (though recent sales have already cut up to $700 off). It features a dual layer of coils, including a set of 1-inch nanocoils for targeted support and relief, along with specialty cooling foam infused with diamond particles.

To determine if this newcomer has earned a spot in in our best mattress guide, I tested a twin Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid for three weeks. I not only slept on this hybrid mattress every night to evaluate its overall comfort and temperature regulation, but I also conducted a series of tests to gauge its edge support and motion isolation. Design and ease of setup factored into my final score as well, and I enlisted a panel of five volunteers to share their impressions.

(Image credit: Alison Barretta)

The six of us couldn't fully get on board with Tuft & Needle's classification of the Mint Hybrid as medium-plush – we found it medium-firm – but we whole-heartedly agreed that it's an excellent mattress for side sleepers with joint pain. On the other hand, some of us wanted more mid-section support for back and stomach sleeping. As someone who's prone to sleeping on her front, I actually developed a sore back due to my hips sinking too low in that position.

The 'Mint' in the name indicates that this is a cooling mattress, My fellow testers and I found it effective at keeping us comfortably cool as we embarked on another hot summer. Two layers of coils certainly aided airflow, and the gel and graphite-infused foam likely did its part to keep us cool, too – but the standout feature here is a layer of Micro Diamond foam, which did a sufficient job of drawing heat away from our bodies. Better yet, the top cover is removable and machine-washable, which is a boon if you're all in on maintaining proper sleep hygiene.

On the flip side, the T&N Mint Hybrid fell short when it came to edge support and motion isolation. Most of us felt unsteady sitting on the edge of the bed, despite the presence of firmer coils along the perimeter. Meanwhile, my drop tests showed noticeable movement. I reckon that this could be due to the size of my mattress (twin). Customer reviews tend to sing this bed's praises for motion isolation, but they've confirmed that they're sleeping on at least a queen.

Shipping is included, but you'll want to ask someone to help you set it up as this is a heavy mattress. (White glove delivery is not available.) You'll have 100 nights to try it out, risk-free, with a full refund if you're unsatisfied. (T&N will also work with you to donate your mattress to charity.) A 10-year warranty applies if you keep it.

Keep reading to discover how the Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid performed according to TechRadar's mattress testing methodology, along with cost and value considerations, ease of setup, and top competitors.

T&N Mint Hybrid mattress review: price

T&N's most expensive mattress – a queen retails for $1,995

However, it's already been on sale for up to $700 off

Also available from Amazon, Target, and other retailers

The Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid was released in March 2023 as a successor to the Legacy Hybrid, which is currently being phased out of the T&N lineup. This premium mattress has an MSRP of $1,995 for a queen, and it's up to $500 more than the all-foam Tuft & Needle Mint mattress.

Here is the official pricing for the Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid:

Twin: $1,395

Twin XL: $1,595

Full: $1,795

Queen: $1,995

King: $2,595

California King: $2,595

Unlike its rivals, Tuft & Needle doesn't host evergreen mattress sales. However, we've already witnessed as much as $700 off the Mint Hybrid during major holidays – for example, the price of a queen plummeted to $1,456 during Tuft & Needle's Memorial Day sale, and that's the price you'll pay in the Labor Day mattress sales, too. Black Friday mattress sales often usher in the largest savings of the year from Tuft & Needle, so you may see a return to that all-time low (or better) come November.

You do have options beyond buying from Tuft & Needle. Major retailers like Amazon and Target also sell the Mint Hybrid, so you might be able to land a surprise discount or a faster delivery time. Just remember that purchasing directly from Tuft & Needle guarantees the best aftercare.

The Mint Hybrid comes with a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty, both of which are at the industry average. Shipping is free, but there's no option for white-glove delivery. (Heads up: you'll want to ask a friend or family member to help you haul this heavy mattress.)

Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid mattress review: specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price (queen size) $1,995 (MSRP) Type Hybrid Materials Memory foam, poly foam, coils Firmness Medium-plush (but we find it medium-firm) Depth 12 inches Delivery Free shipping & returns Trial 100 nights Warranty 10 years

T&N Mint Hybrid mattress review: materials & design

A 12-inch hybrid with two layers of springs

Diamond-infused memory foam helps wick away heat

Cover is machine-washable but lacks handles for easy moving

The Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid is a 12-inch mattress made in the USA using CertiPUR-US certified foams, ensuring they're free of toxic chemicals and high levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). It's also GREENGUARD Gold certified, having been tested for over 10,000 emissions and substances that could be harmful to your health.

This hybrid mattress consists of six layers, two of which are made of coils. There's a set of 6-inch individually-wrapped springs designed to limit motion transfer, along with a set of 1-inch nanocoils for targeted support and pressure relief. The edges are reinforced with firmer springs along the outer perimeter.

Nestled between the coil layers is a 1-inch layer of T&N Adaptive Foam for enhanced pressure relief and a softer feel. Above the nanocoils is another 2-inch layer of this adaptive foam infused with graphite and gel for cooling and contouring. On top of that is a 1-inch layer of diamond-infused memory foam, which the brand says helps draw heat away from the body. Diamond-infused bedding isn't common, but this use case makes sense given how well diamonds conduct heat.

(Image credit: Alison Barretta)

There's also a non-skid bottom cover and a removable, machine-washable top cover, which makes for easy cleaning. Still, you'll want to include a mattress protector to save it from spills, stains, and allergens – especially since I found the cover's zipper somewhat difficult to put back into place after I unzipped it.

Design-wise, the Mint Hybrid has a sleek, modern appearance with mint-colored accents juxtaposed against darker colors. Moving the mattress, however, might pose a challenge. This heavy mattress lacks handles, which could make handling it a much more arduous task than it needs to be.

Design score: 4.5 out of 5

T&N Mint Hybrid mattress review: comfort

Rated medium-plush; we think it's medium-firm

Excellent pressure relief for side sleepers

Some may find it lacks support in the midsection

For three weeks, I slept on a twin Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid mattress. Of course, I can only speak for myself as a 5-foot-4, 145lb side/stomach sleeper with back issues. Thus, I asked five individuals of various ages, body types, preferences, and concerns to sleep on it for at least 15 minutes, then share their thoughts. This allowed me to spot any trends within a slightly larger sample size.

Collectively, we rate the Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress medium-firm, or a 7.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale. However, the breakdown reflects quite a wide range of individual assessments. Two sleepers found it medium-firm (6.5-7), two others felt it was firmer than that (9), and the remaining two agreed with Tuft & Needle's medium-plush (4-5) designation.

Notably, these assessments appear to be largely dependent on each sleeper's personal preferences based on what they typically sleep on at home, rather than their build and weight exclusively. Our experience serves as further proof that comfort is subjective. (Fortunately, Tuft & Needle offers a 100-night at-home trial.)

Despite the varied opinions on firmness, our group unanimously praised the Mint Hybrid for its comfort while side sleeping, citing exceptional pressure relief and steady support. Back sleepers were also satisfied, although one tester (5-foot-7 and 200lbs) would have liked it a bit firmer along his lumbar. As the lone stomach sleeper, I encountered some lower back pain due to sinking in my midsection, which is also where I happen to carry most of my weight.

(Image credit: Alison Barretta)

All of us were impressed by the Mint Hybrid's pressure relief. When I tested the pressure relief of this mattress with a 50lb kettlebell, it sank around three inches into the surface. For human bodies, this resulted in immediate contouring and joint relief. One of our panelists has a torn labrum in his right shoulder, and he was able to lie on that side without pain.

Despite its exceptional pressure relief, my personal experience left me craving more midsection support when side sleeping – again, likely related to my build. A built-in lumbar crown, like the one found in the Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress, could be helpful for sleepers who need additional support in that area, especially if they're dealing with regular back problems.

Comfort score: 4 out of 5

T&N Mint Hybrid mattress review: Temperature regulation

T&N's Micro Diamond foam draws heat away from body.

A dual layer of coils aids in sufficient airflow

As the name suggests, the Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid is a cooling mattress. The brand emphasizes its Micro Diamond memory foam, which is designed to draw heat away from your body via diamond particles embedded in the foam. But that's not the only cooling element present – there's also a layer of gel and graphite-infused open-cell foam, along with two levels of springs to help air flow more freely.

(Image credit: Alison Barretta)

I tend to sleep warm but didn't overheat on the Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid. That's a testament to its construction, which also includes a soft, breathable cover. Although it lacked a prominent cool-to-touch sensation, it still felt plenty comfortable. A few members of the testing panel remarked that they found it refreshing to sleep on, especially on the brink of another sweltering summer.

For context, I ran my central air conditioning unit most nights and kept the room temperature between 68 and 71 degrees F. Throughout the testing period, I slept on 100% cotton sheets and used a mid-weight poly-blend comforter.

Temperature regulation score: 4.5 out of 5

T&N Mint Hybrid mattress review: motion isolation

Performed poorly during drop tests

However, customer reviews tell another story

Since I have a twin bed, I conducted a drop test to evaluate how well the Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid isolates motion. I placed an empty wine glass on the surface of the bed and dropped a 10lb weight from six inches high, from varying distances, to simulate a partner's movements when shifting positions or getting in and out of bed.

From the farthest point (25 inches), the glass didn't topple at all. However, when I dropped the weight from four and 12 inches away from the glass, there was noticeable movement, and the weight itself bounced several times before settling.

My conclusion is that you may be disturbed by a partner who moves around during the night or has a different sleeping schedule, especially if you sleep close to each other. However, I noticed that the mattress doesn't creak at all, regardless of movement. If you're sensitive to noises while sleeping, this may not be a huge issue.

Further, several customer reviews suggest that the Mint Hybrid's motion isolation is quite good, despite my test results indicating otherwise. This discrepancy could be related to my smaller bed lacking a feature generally reserved in larger beds. In my humble opinion, though, solo sleeper beds should perform just as well in such areas.

That said, memory foam mattresses tend to be better at isolating motion than their hybrid counterparts on the whole. For an example of a mattress that excels at limiting movement, read our Nectar Mattress review.

Motion isolation score: 2.5 out of 5

T&N Mint Hybrid mattress review: edge support

Firmer springs along the perimeter for reinforced edges

Still, most testers felt unstable sitting on the edge of the bed

Although the Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid has firmer springs along the perimeter, my fellow testers and I were mixed on the quality of its edge support.

The smallest tester, who's 5-foot-4 and 125lbs, found herself well supported when sitting on the edge of the bed. However, one of my taller volunteers, who's 5-foot-11 and 185lbs, felt as though the bed was pushing him forward. Most of us within that range felt the edges could have been sturdier – and I even had to quickly scramble towards the center of the bed when I rolled too close to the edge in my sleep.

I also assessed the Mint Hybrid's edge support by placing a 50lb kettlebell on the middle perimeter. It only sank two inches – compared to three inches when I placed that same weight in the center of the bed. That's a surefire sign that the firmer springs were functioning, but it didn't translate to substantial support for me or most of my fellow testers.

(Image credit: Alison Barretta)

I believe edge support should not be a feature exclusive to larger beds – it's a fundamental aspect that benefits everyone, no matter the bed size. Supportive edges are crucial for those with mobility issues as it allows them to get in and out of bed with more ease. Meanwhile, for sleepers who occasionally find themselves teetering on the edge of the bed (like myself), sufficient edge support is a key safety measure that prevents any sudden falls.

Customer reviews suggest that the Mint Hybrid's edge support is sufficient for larger bed sizes, but if you're seeking a solo sleeper bed with sturdy edges, you may want to look elsewhere.

Edge support score: 3 out of 5

T&N Mint Hybrid mattress review: setup

Enlist help for unpacking – this mattress weighs 72lbs to 138lbs

Can take up to 72 hours to fully expand

Potential for off-gassing

(Image credit: Alison Barretta)

If you decide to purchase a Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid mattress, consider enlisting the help of a family member or friend to assist you with unpacking it, especially if you live alone or have an injury. While shipping is free, there's no option to upgrade to white-glove delivery. My twin-sized Mint Hybrid weighed 72lbs – and if you opt for a queen or king, expect to haul between 112lbs and 138lbs, respectively.

My mattress arrived double-boxed, which made setup more of a challenge. It took two of us to wriggle the smaller box out of the larger one. After a few moments, we were able to place the wrapped mattress on top of my platform bed frame, where we unrolled and unwrapped it.

(Image credit: Alison Barretta)

Note that the longer a mattress remains in its box, the more time it'll take to fully expand. Thus, I unpacked my Mint Hybrid mattress as soon as it arrived and set it up about 12 hours before bedtime. According to Tuft & Needle, it could take up to 72 hours for the mattress to fully expand, but I was able to sleep on it the first night without noticeable discomfort.

(Image credit: Alison Barretta)

I did detect a whiff of off-gassing in my small bedroom, but this issue was quickly resolved by running an air purifier and cracking open a window (albeit reluctantly, due to the heavy smoke from North American wildfires). You're less likely to encounter this problem if you have a larger space and unbox your mattress as soon as you get it into your home.

Setup score: 3.5 out of 5

T&N Mint Hybrid mattress review: customer reviews

Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars from over 100 reviews (July 2023)

Fans say it's comfortable and excellent at limiting movement

Complaints regarding firmness and ease of setup

At the time of testing, the Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid had only been released for three months, so there isn't a huge pool of reviews for me to wade through. It's made a fine first impression, though, with a 4.7 out of 5-star rating from over 100 customers as of July 2023.

Most of the reviews are five stars. Those who like the Mint Hybrid mattress say it's comfortable and cooling – and several people even claim that it's helped alleviate their joint and back pain. Motion isolation is another aspect that fans of this mattress like. (My drop tests on a smaller twin bed tell another story, so make of that what you will.)

There aren't many reviews below five stars, but the ones that exist are hardly scathing. Some claim that it's firmer than advertised (firmness is subjective!) while others docked points for the somewhat difficult setup process.

We'll be sure to update this section over time as more reviews come in.

Should you buy the Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid mattress?

(Image credit: Alison Barretta)

If you're a side sleeper who tends to overheat, the Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid will hit a lot of the right notes. The adaptive foam and nanocoils offer loads of comfort and pressure relief, while the layers of springs and cooling foam help maintain a suitable surface temperature for sleeping. The removable, machine-washable cover is a convenient feature for those who want a mattress that's easy to clean. However, if edge support and motion isolation are important to you, consider a queen size or larger. These features were noticeably lacking in the solo sleeper bed I tested.

Also, be aware that this mattress is expensive – a queen retails for close to $2,000. I'd strongly recommend waiting for a Tuft & Needle mattress sale. The brand doesn't offer evergreen discounts like some of its rivals, but It does cut prices around major holidays, such as upcoming Labor Day mattress sales. Even after a discount, this is still a pricey option. If you're working with a limited budget, you won't have a problem finding a comparable model for less, as I detail below.

How I tested the Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid mattress

During a three-week period in June 2023, I slept on a twin Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid twin mattress using 100% cotton sheets and a polyester comforter. I kept my sleep environment consistent, with the room temperature between 68 and 71 degrees F. Outside temps were steadily rising as summer approached in the Mid-Atlantic.

Alongside my experience (and those of verified T&N customers), I asked five individuals to sleep on the Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid for at least 15 minutes in their preferred positions, sitting on the edges as they got in and out of bed. Our panelists range in size from 5ft4in and 125lbs to 6ft and 190lbs. One participant has a torn labrum in his right shoulder, while I struggle with recurring lower back pain.

I also carried out a series of tests to gauge the Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid's performance when it comes to edge support, overall firmness, and motion isolation. This provides a more objective look at the mattress, beyond personal preferences and potential biases.

First reviewed: June 2023