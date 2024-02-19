The best mattress for back pain is at its cheapest for Presidents’ Day, so why suffer?

If chronic back pain is making your life a misery, changing your mattress to one that provides optimum support and pressure relief for your spine and joints can go quite a way towards making things better. And if you're really serious about it, the Saatva Rx is the most serious option on the market. If you use the links on this page, you can unlock a $400 off discount – it's one of the very best Presidents' Day mattress sales around.

Saatva has designed the Rx specifically to alleviate discomfort associated with back and joint pain. It's made to help with conditions including sciatica, arthritis, herniated disc, and scoliosis, and features a supportive core as well as lumbar zone quilting and gel memory foam that all work to keep your spine in perfect alignment by automatically adjusting to your body's shape and movements.

In our Saatva Rx mattress review our tester (who suffers from chronic lower back pain) concluded that it's Saatva's best mattress for back pain, and we'll be reflecting that by adding it to our guide very soon. It's an expensive option, though, so Saatva sales like this one are always worth taking advantage of. Here's what you need to know.

Saatva Rx mattress Queen size: was $3,295 now $2,895 Overview: This luxury Saatva mattress is designed specifically to help with chronic back and joint conditions. It features a therapeutic support core that's built to keep your spine healthily aligned as you sleep by adjusting to your movement and your body's curves. It has a plush sleep surface that provides pressure point relief, and it's best suited to side sleepers but it's also good for back and combination sleepers, and it's been awarded the Congress of Chiropractic State Association Seal of Approval. Price history: The Saatva Rx is one of the brand's most expensive mattresses. The MSRP of a queen size has remained steady at $3,295 since launch, however it's always included in Saatva sales, which means you never have to pay full price for it. There's $350 off in the Saatva Presidents' Day sale, but by using our link you'll instead get $400 off. Extras: The Saatva Rx comes with free White Glove delivery, which means it'll be delivered directly to your bedroom and set up for you. Saatva will also remove your old mattress and foundation for free, and the Rx comes with a 365-night home trial as well as a lifetime warranty.

Buy it if...

✅ You have chronic back or joint pain: The Saatva Rx is designed specifically to help sufferers of chronic back or joint pain, and it's built to provide support and pressure relief just where it's needed. Our reviewer found that it helped with her lower back pain, and the Rx is approved by the Congress of Chiropractic State Association.

✅ You want a luxurious mattress: Saatva is renowned for its luxury mattresses and the Rx is no exception. If you found it on your bed in a 5-star hotel you definitely wouldn't complain about it, and it's one of the closest things to a luxury hotel feel you can get without actually buying a hotel mattress.

✅ You get hot in the night: As well as providing outstanding contouring and support for your back, the Saatva Rx also sleeps impressively cool. This partly down to its gel-infused memory foam, but it's also a highly breathable mattress with a deep sprung layer that allows plenty of air to flow through the bed.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You don't actually have chronic back pain: If all you have is a bit of a bad back rather than chronic pain, the Saatva Rx is likely overkill. Save money by choosing another Saatva option, the Loom & Leaf, which sits (for now) at the top of our best mattress for back pain roundup, and which is also available right now with $400 off all sizes when you use our exclusive deal.

❌ You want firmness options: There's only one firmness level with the Saatva Rx, and while it's good for most sleepers it could be a little firm for lighter side sleepers. The Saatva Classic mattress is a great alternative option, and it comes in three firmness levels and two heights. This luxury hybrid is currently available with $400 off with our exclusive discount.

❌ You share with a restless partner: For all its qualities, the Saatva Rx isn't the best at absorbing motion, which means you could be disturbed by your partner's movements. If you want a bed with better motion isolation that's also a lot cheaper, we'd recommend the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid; there's 50% off in the DreamCloud Presidents' Day sale.