Is it time to shop the Presidents' Day mattress deals? I'm a sleep writer and I say... maybe

Presidents' Day is on the horizon (Monday 19th February, in case you need reminding), and a now-traditional part of the celebration is a chance to save big on a mattress. I've been keeping an eye on the best Presidents' Day mattress sales for you, but is it best to shop now, or should you wait for the big day itself?

I'm already seeing plenty of Presidents' Day deals go live, so if you're on the hunt for the best mattress, this is a great time to start shopping. However, in previous years, we've seen sales start several weeks before the actual day, with more and more brands joining in the fun the closer we get to the holiday.

I expect to see a similar pattern this year which means there are great reasons to shop now and plenty of good reasons to wait and see. Let's explore why you should start your Presidents' Day mattress shopping – and why you shouldn't.

Buy now because...

✅ Some of the best savings are already out: Here at TechRadar, we track mattress prices throughout the year, so we know which Presidents' Day deals are good, and which are less impressive. If you're not sure about a saving, check out our mattress sales guide, where we round up the best of the best.



✅ You don't want delivery delays: President's Day is a super busy time to buy a mattress, and while we don't expect major stock issues, you might find your mattress takes longer to get to you. If you want that bed as soon as possible, order ahead of the big day.



✅ You've seen a deal you love: The most compelling reason to shop now is if you've already spotted a deal you love. Why wait on a good thing? We've seen a few deals that have had our cursors hovering over that 'buy now' button (you can find some of them below).

Wait and see because...

✅ You want to know all your options: While a few brands got the jump on Presidents' Day very early, others are waiting to announce their savings. If you want your pick of all the offers, it's worth hanging on a few days to see what other deals might pop up.



✅ You want the biggest saving possible: Some sleep brands do like to leave it to the last minute to drop their Presidents' Day deals, while others increase the discount on the day itself. To ensure you're making the maximum saving, it might be better to wait.

3 early Presidents' Day mattress deals

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 , now from $449 at DreamCloud

We fell in love with the DreamCloud during our DreamCloud mattress review. A classic hybrid, it offers a luxurious feel at a much more affordable price tag. The medium-firm feel is best for side and back sleepers, while the foam and cashmere top layer offers a balance of comfort and breathability. The DreamCloud is always well-priced for the quality, but this flash sale is one you don't want to miss, with a queen just $665 (and you get a bedding bundle thrown in for free).

Purple NewDay mattress: was $695 now from $495 at Purple

The NewDay is the most affordable mattress in the adult Purple line, but thanks to the GelFlex Grid technology, it still delivers the unique contouring comfort Purple is known for. In our Purple NewDay mattress review, we found the bed offered a firm yet adaptable support that feels like floating – great for back and stomach sleepers. Right now, there's $300 off the queen-size NewDay mattress, taking it down to just $999.