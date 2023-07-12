With this Prime Day mattress deal the Emma Original's the cheapest I've ever seen it

Don't go telling everyone, but Amazon Prime Day isn't as good for buying a new mattress as it is for a lot of other things. The are amazing Prime Day deals on things like TVs, headphones and air fryers, but when it comes to mattresses it's hard to find an impressive discount.

That's mainly because a lot of Prime Day mattress deals on Amazon come from brands that you've never heard of and whose quality I can't really vouch for. Most of the big sleep brands don't really sell on Amazon, and they have sales going on most of the year anyway; I've checked and most brands have their usual mattress sales up and running, a few with a token mention of Prime Day in the title.

It's not all bad news, though! Yesterday I spotted that Simba has some impressive Amazon-only deals happening, and now today it's come to my attention that the top option in our best mattress guide is at the lowest price I've ever seen it on sale for in a Prime Day mattress deal; at least, as long as you want it in a double or a king size.

The mattress in question is the Emma Original, and on Amazon for Prime Day you can get it for just £339.50 in a double size. I can't remember it ever being that cheap before; it's on sale at Emma today for $379.20, and looking back to Black Friday 2022, traditionally the low point of the year for mattress prices, it was £379.50. What I'm saying is that if you want a double size Emma Original, you really ought to buy it at Amazon today.

If you want a king size, that's an even better deal: you can get it for £350.20, which is £78 less than the current Emma price. Here's what you need to know:

Emma Original mattress: was £446.47 now from £339.50 at Emma

Up to 30% off - It's not often that we can say this, but if you want the lowest price for the Emma Original today then you're best off at Amazon (at least if you want a double size or bigger).Today's Prime Day pricing beats Emma hands-down: a double for £339.50 is £39.70 cheaper, a king size is £78 less at £350.20, while a super king is a whole 20p cheaper at £499. These are (mostly) excellent prices on a leading memory foam mattress that delivers a gentle body-hug and is comfortable and supportive in most sleeping positions. Best of all you'll get the same 200-night trial and 10-year warranty that you'd get buying at Emma.

Cards on the table: I suspect these mattresses could be older stock than the ones you'd buy directly from Emma. I'm basing this suspicion on the fact that of the two other Emma mattresses on sale at Amazon, the Emma Premium and the Emma Hybrid, one (the Hybrid) isn't on sale at Emma any more, and the other (the Premium) has references to 2022 in the listing title.

They're also on sale at great prices, though, if you don't mind a potentially older mattress. You can get a king size Emma Premium for £399 at Amazon, while it'll cost you £584.55 at Emma, and the Emma Hybrid in a double is £352.80 at Amazon, apparently a 25% discount. Infuriatingly, Amazon tends to list each size of these mattresses individually rather than gathered under one model, which makes it really hard to get an accurate picture of all sizes and prices on offer, but I think the Hybrid is available in most sizes while there's a more limited range (and no double) for the Premium.

I wouldn't hang about if you want to buy, though; there's only a few hours left to run on Amazon Prime Day 2023, and while I generally expect mattress sales to run on slightly longer than they claim to, I'm pretty sure that these deals will disappear more or less on the stroke of midnight.