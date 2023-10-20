DreamCloud mattress prices plummet in pre-Black Friday flash sale

There's a flash sale on at DreamCloud right now, which knocks 50% off the full mattress range. While this brand has deals on all the time, this one delivers the lowest prices we've ever recorded, by some way.

Wondering whether to wait and see if the Black Friday mattress deals deliver a better offer? Don't bank on it. We've been monitoring DreamCloud mattress deals and covering the holiday shopping event for several years now, and previously DreamCloud has offered its lowest prices in early flash sales like this one, and reverted to its evergreen offer over Black Friday itself.

Our top pick is the flagship model – it's one of our best mattress picks. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we praised this hybrid model for delivering hotel-level comfort and a luxurious feel for a surprisingly affordable price (currently even better value, if you're quick).

Here's a closer look at the deal, and who we'd recommend this mattress to:

DreamCloud mattress



Queen size: was $1,332 now $665 at DreamCloud



Overview: The flagship DreamCloud is a 14 inch tall hybrid, combining pocket springs, contouring memory foam and a luxurious, cashmere-blend cover. It sleeps cool and absorbs motion well. We rate it 7.5/10 on firmness, which will suit most people.



Price history: This mattress is never sold at full price. For the first half of the year and most of last year, a queen size was $899 with a free bedding bundle, and since May, it has been $799 with no free bundle. Last year, it was either $899 or $999. The current deal gets you a queen size for $665. That's the cheapest we've ever seen it for. Extras: The extras are the most comprehensive you'll find anywhere – DreamCloud offers a full year's trial and forever warranty.

Buy it if...

✅ You want incredible value for money: The DreamCloud is our top pick for affordable luxury. Even at its usual price, this hybrid looks and feels much pricier than it is, and the generous trial and warranty amp up your value for money.



✅ You have a bad back: Offering excellent support balanced by comfortable cushioning, we'd recommend this as on of the best mattresses for back pain. The medium-firm feel is suitable for most sleep positions, and should help ensure your spine stays in neutral alignment.



✅ You share a bed: The DreamCloud excels when it comes to motion isolation – which means if your partner is wriggling on their side of the mattress, you won't feel it on your side. That makes it a great choice for couples and/or light sleepers.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You want the best of the best: Our #1 rated mattress is the Saatva Classic, which is the mattress to go for if you want the best of the best, and can afford to invest a bit more. This luxurious hybrid is available in three sleep feels and two heights, and the build quality and comfort are exceptional. Right now there's $400 off orders over $1k.

❌ You prefer a full memory foam hug: There's some memory foam here, but if you want that complete, sink-in, contouring feel, consider an all-foam model instead. Head to our best memory foam mattress guide for our top recommendations.

❌ You're a lightweight side sleeper: The medium-firm feel of this mattress might cause pressure to build up in the shoulders of some some side-sleepers, and especially those of lighter body weight. The Helix Midnight is a great alternative – we consider that the best mattress for side sleepers.