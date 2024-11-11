Forget Black Friday – This is your sign to get a 5-star pair of workout earbuds for $20 today

If you're a savvy shopper looking forward to picking up a new set of workout headphones in the Black Friday sales, you might have thought you'd be waiting for a couple of weeks. However, you might not have to wait that long: a pair of our best workout headphones are available at Best Buy right now, and you only need to part with a crisp twenty dollars.

The JLab Go Air Sport headphones have been reduced from $30 down to $20 at Best Buy, a 33% discount as part of Best Buy's early Black Friday sales. This makes them among the cheapest workout headphones you can buy – as well as one of the best pairs out there overall, especially at this price point. A great (and crucially, inexpensive) gift for fitness fans and a solid investment for those of you planning a new year's health and fitness kick.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your area.

Get the JLab Go Air Sport early Black Friday deal here:

JLab Go Air Sport true wireless headphones: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy Want a pair of five-star rated true wireless headphones designed to stay snug and secure during workouts, for less than twenty bucks? Even if you don't, we're betting you know someone who does. A pair of incredibly lightweight earbuds with snug over-ear hooks for security, with outstanding bass and surprisingly sophisticated treble tones at this price point. The JLab Go Air Sport deliver more than enough oomph to keep you going for those last few sets: we're partial to a combination of 90's boom-bap for those rhythmic strength sets and high-powered, euphoric techno to take us over the line for a cardio finisher.

Why get this deal?

A simple question, with a simple answer: we gave the JLab Go Air Sport a coveted five stars in our official review. We said the Go Air Sport "give rivals three or four times its price a hard run for their money. These workout headphones are definitely making some of the greats sweat, and we’re absolutely here for it.

"In fact, we’re so impressed with them, we now prefer using them over our former favorites, the Beats Fit Pro ."

Boasting around eight hours per charge (more than enough to even see you through a marathon, or several very long gym sessions) you get an extra 32 hours with the attached charging case. Combined with the excellent sound quality, this is perhaps a Black Friday headphones deal that can't be beaten for value, and the sales have only just begun.