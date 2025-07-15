Prime Day is behind us for another year, but some excellent deals from the event are still hanging around if you missed out. One highlight is this Fitbit Inspire 3 at Amazon for £58.99 (was £84.99), which is one of the cheapest smartwatch deals available right now.

The price of the Fitbit Inspire 3 has leapt around a bit in the past year. It dipped this low towards the end of last year, but for much of the time when it's on sale, it’s nearer to the £65 mark.

The discount applies to all three colour options, so you can choose from Lilac Bliss, Midnight Zen, or Morning Glow. I previously owned the yellow/orange Morning Glow model, and it always looked pretty good on my wrist. More importantly, perhaps, it provided plenty of beneficial features to help track my health and achieve my fitness goals.

Today's best cheap Fitbit deal

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £58.99 at Amazon At its simplest, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is an encouraging pedometer with a 10-day battery life. It also offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, a daily readiness score to help you see what you’re capable of each day, and notifications for regular heart rhythms or Sp02. It’s an affordable way of providing you with tangible stats about your exercise routine – and even more appeal at this record-low price

Our Fitbit Inspire 3 review describes it as a “great entry point to the health and fitness-tracking world”. That’s exactly how I found it to be. I started using a Fitbit Inspire 3 to track my steps and encourage me to do more, before upgrading to one of the best smartwatches. Most people will be more than happy with the best Fitbits, though, especially at this price.

It may lack quite as many features as the best fitness trackers, but the Fitbit Inspire 3 covers all the essentials. We appreciated its “excellent health-tracking features” and its “bright and colorful AMOLED display”. It “comes packed with lots of features like sleep, heart rate, and Sp02 monitoring, as well as general tracking features for over 20 sports,” so you’re all set.

It also happily works with both iPhones and Android phones alike, so there are no compatibility issues. The only real issue is that the small screen isn’t always the easiest to look at. Plus, to benefit from all its features, you need to sign up for Fitbit Premium.

