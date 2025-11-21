Just one weekend to go until the Black Friday sales officially commence, but that has not stopped retailers and gaming brands from going weapons hot on deals early. Case in point, the PS5's premium controller, the DualSense Edge, is down to a new record-low price in both the US and the UK.

In the UK, the savings are very impressive depending on where you shop, with the white DualSense Edge dropping to a seriously tempting £149.99 (was £199.99) at John Lewis. The Midnight Black model shares that price, again at John Lewis, coming down to £149.99 (was £199.99).

The best US price for the DualSense Edge is over at Amazon, where you can grab the white version for $160 (was $199.99). The Midnight Black variant is also on sale at Amazon, though the Walmart listing beats it by a buck at $160 (was $199.99).

While it's a shame the US prices fall a bit short for now, I simply can't argue with these UK rates for the DualSense Edge. Just the other day, I wrote about why the DualSense Edge is worth buying over Black Friday, but only if it dropped to a certain price.

Lo and behold, John Lewis and Smyths Toys have answered the call with an unmissable 25% off. If you're looking to buy one of the best PS5 controllers for the Holidays, then these UK rates are absolutely essential; I genuinely don't know if or when we'll see deals for the Edge this good again.

