Just one weekend to go until the Black Friday sales officially commence, but that has not stopped retailers and gaming brands from going weapons hot on deals early. Case in point, the PS5's premium controller, the DualSense Edge, is down to a new record-low price in both the US and the UK.
In the UK, the savings are very impressive depending on where you shop, with the white DualSense Edge dropping to a seriously tempting £149.99 (was £199.99) at John Lewis. The Midnight Black model shares that price, again at John Lewis, coming down to £149.99 (was £199.99).
The best US price for the DualSense Edge is over at Amazon, where you can grab the white version for $160 (was $199.99). The Midnight Black variant is also on sale at Amazon, though the Walmart listing beats it by a buck at $160 (was $199.99).
Today's best DualSense Edge deals in the UK
John Lewis might just be the unsung hero of Black Friday PS5 deals. I've never seen the DualSense Edge get even a whiff of a 25% discount, and I'm very comfortable recommending the controller at this price. Other retailers are close, but expect to pay at least a tenner more at Argos and the like. It's just Smyths Toys that are price-matching John Lewis at present.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://app.avelonetwork.com/api/c/ns/VzZRfLoNDfam?destination=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.smythstoys.com%2Fuk%2Fen-gb%2Fgaming-and-tech%2Fgaming-accessories%2Fplaystation-5-accessories%2Fplaystation-5-dualsense-controllers%2Fplaystation-5-dualsense-edge-wireless-controller-midnight-black%2Fp%2F246870&subId=hawk-custom-tracking&source=hawk-article-url" target="_blank"><strong>Smyths Toys - £149.99<strong> | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FDualSense-Edge%25C2%25AE-Wireless-Controller-Midnight%2Fdp%2FB0DSPX3R62%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank"><strong>Amazon - £159.95<strong> | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/7147492" target="_blank"><strong>Argos - £159.99<strong> | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3090&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.very.co.uk%2Fplaystation-5-dualsense-edgesupregsup-wireless-controller-midnight-black%2F1601124404.prd" target="_blank"><strong>Very - £169.99<strong> | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=31423&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fee.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fatp-ps5-dualsense-edge-controller%3Fcolor%3Dcolor-code-000000" target="_blank"><strong>EE - £165<strong> | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=1599&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fplaystation-ps5-dualsense-edge-wireless-controller-midnight-black-10276620.html" target="_blank"><strong>Currys - £169 <strong>
Once again, John Lewis delivers the goods with a 25% discount for the standard white DualSense Edge. If you're in the UK, there's no other retailer worth shopping at for the premium PS5 controller unless you've got store credit somewhere.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://app.avelonetwork.com/api/c/ns/VzZRfLoNDfam?destination=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.smythstoys.com%2Fuk%2Fen-gb%2Fgaming-and-tech%2Fgaming-accessories%2Fplaystation-5-accessories%2Fdualsense-edge-wireless-controller-playstation-5%2Fp%2F221752&subId=hawk-custom-tracking&source=hawk-article-url" target="_blank"><strong>Smyths Toys - £149.99<strong> | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/2201845"><strong>Argos - £159.99<strong> | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FPlayStation-9443995-DualSense-Wireless-Controller%2Fdp%2FB0BJW7XKY2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank"><strong>Amazon - £159.95<strong> | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=31423&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fee.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fatp-ps5-dualsense-edge-controller" target="_blank"><strong>EE - £165<strong> | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=1599&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fplaystation-ps5-dualsense-edge-wireless-controller-white-10247680.html" target="_blank"><strong>Currys - £169<strong> | <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegamecollection.net%2Fproducts%2Fdualsense-r-edge-wireless-controller-for-ps5-pc-mac-mobile-v2&sref" target="_blank"><strong>TGC - £159.95
Today's best DualSense Edge deals in the US
Deals in the US are a bit less impressive than in the UK, but 15% off the DualSense Edge is still worth highlighting. Walmart is currently the retailer with the best rate for the Midnight Black variant. But other retailers have respectable discounts, too.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPlayStation-DualSense-Wireless-Controller-Gaming-Console%2Fdp%2FB0DSQQ1P8D%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" target="_blank"><strong>Amazon - $169.99<strong> | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fdualsense-edge-wireless-controller-for-playstation-5%2F-%2FA-94894749%3Fpreselect%3D94472837%23lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank"><strong>Target - $169.99<strong> | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fp%2F3ED-000K-000J7" target="_blank"><strong>Newegg - $169.99
The white variant of the DualSense Edge also has its best US rate at Amazon right now, with some retailers getting close.<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fdualsense-edge-wireless-controller-for-playstation-5%2F-%2FA-94894749%3Fpreselect%3D88404609%23lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank"><strong>Target - $169.99<strong> | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fp%2FN82E16879261991" target="_blank"><strong>Newegg - $169.99<strong> | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/568844/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSony-PS5-DualSense-Edge-Wireless-Controller%2F1707140316%3FclassType%3DREGULAR%26athbdg%3DL1300%26from%3D%2Fsearch" target="_blank"><strong>Walmart - $169
While it's a shame the US prices fall a bit short for now, I simply can't argue with these UK rates for the DualSense Edge. Just the other day, I wrote about why the DualSense Edge is worth buying over Black Friday, but only if it dropped to a certain price.
Lo and behold, John Lewis and Smyths Toys have answered the call with an unmissable 25% off. If you're looking to buy one of the best PS5 controllers for the Holidays, then these UK rates are absolutely essential; I genuinely don't know if or when we'll see deals for the Edge this good again.
