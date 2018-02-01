You can buy a cheap iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus with Apple's new refurbished deal

The prices of a new iPhone 8 or iPhone X are enough to weep in silence about, but for everyone looking to get an iPhone without the financial stress, Apple has a new deal on offer that could be just the thing.

Apple is offering refurbished iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models right now at a 9% and 10% discount, respectively. At the bottom of the price spectrum, the 32GB iPhone 7 is just $499. The 256GB iPhone 7 Plus is $779. There are multiple storage options available for each model iPhone, and the prices fall in between the two mentioned. Multiple color options are also available

For shoppers concerned that a refurbished model comes with some risks, Apple leaves little to worry about. The phones have new batteries, new outer shell and come with a one-year warranty that can be extended to two years with Apple Care Plus.

The supply of these refurbished models is limited, so it's not certain how long they'll be available or how long the discounts will apply.

Via Mac Rumors

Refurbished iPhone 7 from $499

The smaller iPhone is currently 9% off. It's available in three storage capacities, and comes in five different colors from Jet Black to Rose Gold.