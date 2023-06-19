Wow! This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series is unbelievable value

By James Pickard
published

Save $200 and get a premium TV for a budget price

Back in September of last year, Amazon launched the brand new Fire TV Omni QLED Series: an upgraded version of its popular smart TVs that adds high-end features while still maintaining an affordable price. Now, these excellent value displays are even cheaper following a $200 discount at Amazon.

You can now get the Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED Series for $899.99 (was $1099.99). There are very few TVs, if any, that can compete with the set in terms of features and price. It's definitely worth snapping up if you're after a large high-quality display for movies, shows, sports and gaming on a much smaller budget.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED Series: was

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED Series: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Amazon
Amazon's recent Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's especially rare to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features anywhere close to under $1,000, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality.

The key feature here is the QLED screen, which offers superior brightness and contrast – even in heavily lit rooms – while delivering a clear and sharp image in 4K resolution. HDR and Dolby Vision further enhance the picture with vivid colors and lighting to make it pop. Of course, as a Fire TV, all the usual smart features are onboard, including all the popular streaming apps and voice control through Alexa.

Overall, it's a whole lot of TV for the price and an excellent early glimpse at the type of deals we can expect during Amazon Prime Day next month. There's no need to wait until then, though, when one of the best TV deals is available now.

If you're interesting in comparing this to what else is out there, we've dropped in even more offers on some the best TVs available to buy today.

