Walmart Memorial Day sale lands early with hundreds of deals rolled back

The Walmart Memorial Day sale landed a full two weeks early today, with thousands of deals gracing the retailer's store pages on a diverse range of products.

Ranging from super-cheap TVs to patio furniture, grills, and any other number of early summer essentials you could need, Walmart's event is easily one of the biggest events you'll find in this year's upcoming Memorial Day sales.

We've rounded up a few highlights just down below, but we recommend heading on through to the main landing page at Walmart if you want to see a full list of today's deals.

So far, highlights include a fantastic almost-half-price deal on a 65-inch RVC 4K TV (retailing for $278), a cheap and cheerful HP Chromebook for just $98 (was $225), and a huge $120 off the Shark Cordless vacuum, which is now $159 (was $279).

Memorial Day staples like this Expert Grill for $107 (was $124) and PowerXL air fryer for $98 (was $152) are also being rolled back today - offering some great bargain essentials for the home and garden.

Note, these early deals may have landed well before Memorial Day's 'official' kick-off date of May 30th, but there are sure to be plenty more hitting the retailer over the next week. If you don't want to miss one, head on over to our main Walmart Memorial Day sales page for a regularly updated list of recommendations.

Walmart Memorial Day sales now live

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: $225 $98 at Walmart

Save $127 - A great budget laptop option in today's early Memorial Day sales, Walmart has this HP 11.6-inch Chromebook on sale for just $98. Perfect for students, the lightweight and durable laptop features 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a long battery life.

RCA 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: $439 $278 at Walmart

Save $250 - Walmart's always great for cheap TVs and today's best Memorial Day TV deal at the retailer is on this 55-inch RCA. Decently sized, this cheap 4K display still manages to pack in support for HDR, voice assistant compatibility (via LG's thinQ AI), and a whole of your favorite streaming apps built right in. If you're looking for a feature-packed TV that doesn't break the bank this one's a great option.

Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum: $279 $159 at Walmart

Save $120 - While a bit pricier than some brands, Shark vacuums are superbly designed and excellent for those tricky pet hairs and hard-to-reach spots. This lightweight cordless model is a great choice if you're looking for a do-it-all vacuum as it's both powerful enough to do floors and easily converts into a hand-held mode.

PowerXL Vortex Pro Plus 10Qt Air Fryer: $152 $98 at Walmart

Save $54 - If you're looking for a quick, easy, and not to mention healthier way to prepare delicious meals in your kitchen then definitely consider getting an air fryer. This PowerXL Vortex features ten easy-to-use presets as well as enough room for two shelves at a time. It's also got a full third of the price off right now thanks to the Walmart Memorial Day sale.

Expert Grill Heavy Duty 24-Inch Charcoal Grill: $124 $107 at Walmart

Save $15 - Why spend big on a grill when you can get a super-solid piece of kit like this Expert Grill model? Not only is it decently sized, but this charcoal grill features a heavy-duty cast-iron build that's going to last - and be easy to clean when you're done. It's also got a built-in thermometer, which is a handy feature you don't often find on super-cheap models.

ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac: $179.88 $97 at Walmart

Save $80 - A fantastic price for a robot vacuum, Walmart's Memorial Day sale has the Ionvac SmartClean Robovac on sale for just $97 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low.

Mainstays 0.7 Cu ft Countertop Microwave Oven: $55.88 $44.96 at Walmart

Save $11 - Walmart has this Mainstays countertop microwave on sale for just $44.96 - a fantastic value for a budget microwave. The 0.7 Cu ft microwave is available in three different color choices and includes six convenient quick-set menu buttons and 10 different power levels

Hamilton Beach Smoothie Electric Blender: $44.99 $22.34 at Walmart

Save $22 - Pick up this Hamilton electric blender for just $22.34 at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. An incredible price for a 56-ounce blender which includes 10 different speeds and a 50-watt motor so you can whip up your favorite smoothies, shakes, and frozen drinks.

