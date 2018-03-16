Verizon prices slashed 50% in Samsung Galaxy S9, iPhone X and iPhone 8 deals

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus deals took no time at all to come out of the woodwork, as Verizon is already offering a massive buy-one-get-one sale on the newest smartphones from Samsung. But, Verizon has paired it with a tempting deal on rival Apple's iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X.

Verizon's deal on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus is an incredible offer for anyone looking to score two units of the latest and greatest Samsung smartphone. The new models feature boost performance, enhanced cameras and are now the most powerful Android smartphones on the market.

Of course, that newness comes with a price. And, that's where the BOGO deal comes in. Verizon is offering $799 toward a Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus handsets with the purchase of one on a device payment plan. One new line of service must be activated, and the discount will be applied as over 24 months on customers' bills.

The new Galaxy S9 is regularly $33.33/month or $799 in full. The S9 Plus starts at $38.74/month or $929. Both are available in Lilac Purple, Coral Blue or Midnight Black.

Verizon has iPhone deals, too

As we mentioned, the Galaxy S9 isn't the only tempting offer Verizon has. Right alongside that deal, it's offering a trade-in discount up to 50% on the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X.

Regularly $29.16/month before 50% discount.

Regularly $33.33/month before 50% discount.

Regularly $41.66/month before 50% discount.

This deal is a little more complex, as the value of the discount varies based on the phone traded in, and which iPhone is purchased.

Verizon will offer 50% off the iPhone 8 with the trade-in of the following: iPhone 7/7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S8/8 Plus, Galaxy Note 8, Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, LG G6, LG V30, Moto Z Force or Moto Z2 Force.

The iPhone 8 Plus is 50% off with the trade-in of the following: iPhone 7/7 Plus, Galaxy S8/8 Plus, Galaxy Note 8, Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, LG V30 or Moto Z2 force.

The iPhone X is 50% off with the trade-in of the following: iPhone 8 Plus, Galaxy S8 Plus or Galaxy Note 8.

A handful of other phones can be traded in for a 35% discount of the handsets. You can see full details at Verizon.