Up to $400 off the iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) is a rare gem of a Black Friday iPad deal

Best Buy has just served up what will likely remain one of the best Black Friday iPad deals of 2022, knocking up to $400 off the iPad Pro 12.9 (2021). Despite the new M2-powered 12.9-inch iPad Pro now on the scene, its predecessor remains one of the best iPads and best tablets on the market, with this reduction making another high-end Apple offering that much more attainable.

Best Buy has a generally strong lineup this year when it comes to Black Friday iPad deals. However, the best bang for your buck undoubtedly comes with the $400 discount tied to the 512GB, WiFi-only iPad Pro 12.9 (2021).

If you need more storage, you can enjoy the same discount on the 1TB and 2TB models, while the smaller 256GB and 128GB variants still get a worthwhile $300 discount of their own. If 12.9 inches is still just too darn big, there's also a near-$370 reduction on the smaller iPad Pro 11 (2021), with 2TB of storage.

In truth, this isn't the first time we've seen such a sizeable discount on the 2021 iPad Pro, with Amazon offering a similar reduction back in the spring, except their $400-off deal was tied explicitly to the top-tier variant, with 2TB of storage and cellular connectivity. Best Buy's current offers cover the whole range of 12.9-inch WiFi-only models, meaning at the low end you can grab a 128GB slate for just $799.99.

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 11 (2021): $1,899.99 $1,530.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save $369 – With the new M2-powered iPad Pros for 2022, the price of the previous models has finally started to fall. Best Buy currently offers some of the hottest iPad Pro reductions out there, with over $360 off the top-storage 2TB iPad Pro 11 from 2021.

Perhaps one of our biggest gripes about the latest iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) is that it doesn't feel like much of an upgrade compared to its predecessor. Sure, the new M2 chip feels like it out-classes any other tablet out there, but that's a trait that it shares with the M1-toting 2021 iPad Pro, even now.

Apple was already so far ahead, in terms of tablet performance and software optimization, that it didn't really need to do anything to remain at the head of the pack, save for perhaps moving to an OLED display and a price reduction.

While the 2022 model doesn't change up the ProMotion display of its predecessor, these latest Best Buy deals give us what we wanted from the 2021 Pro all along.

Assuming you're tempted by the pricing these deals bring, 2021's 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes with a Liquid Retina XDR display, an octa-core Apple M1 chip, and 8GB or 16GB, depending on the amount of storage you opt for.

In our 4.5-star review, we described it as 'the best tablet money can buy, with top-end power, a fantastic display, a whole host of new smaller upgrades and an all-round experience that makes it a must-have for both Apple fans and those who want an unrivaled tablet experience.'

Black Friday 2022 takes place on November 25 and we're keeping tabs on the best deals across all manner of product categories.