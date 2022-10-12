Ultra-cheap Prime mattress deal really is that good... but it's strictly a spare room purchase

It's day 2 of Prime Day 2.0, and the shopping event that no one knew was happening has actually come through with some good deals. In terms of mattresses, there's really one deal worth paying attention to: 24% off the Zinus Green Tea mattress (opens in new tab). That means prices start at $150.48, which is absurdly low for a mattress (it's actually the best price we've seen all year, bar an extremely brief sale last Christmas). You do have to be a Prime Subscriber to get this deal, but you can always use the free trial and cancel if it doesn't suit you.

So is it worth buying, or is that too cheap for it to be any good? Let's be clear here, this isn't the best mattress you'll ever sleep on. But it is one of the very best budget mattresses, and it really does deliver a lot of bang for your buck if you're strapped for cash or want something for a spare room. The medium firm-to-firm mattress has a classic memory foam feel – i.e. you sink into it, providing pressure relief on your joints. It should be fine for all sleeping positions, but best for side sleepers who need that bit of extra give around their hips and shoulders. It's also great for absorbing motion, making it a good choice for those who have a wriggly bed-mate or sleep with someone who's on a different schedule.

So what are the down-sides? Like many cheap memory foam mattresses, it does trap body heat a bit, so it's not a good choice if the main person using it tends to sleep hot. It's unsurprisingly less luxurious feeling than pricier options, and we're not convinced it'll last as long either, especially if it's being slept on every night.

If that's enough to knock this mattress out of contention, check out the rest of the best mattress sales happening today for some alternatives.

(opens in new tab) Zinus Green Tea mattress 10" / 12": from $199 $150.48 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You'll notice there are a few depth options when you click through to Amazon. The discounts depend on the exact mattress you go for: there's 24% and 27% off the 10" twin and full sizes, but if you want a queen or king size, you'll need to opt for the 12" version to get a deal. There are no deals on the 6" or 8" mattresses, but we wouldn't recommend these for an adult to lie on anyway. For more info, head to our sister site Tom's Guide Zinus Green Tea mattress review. It's actually one of a few Zinus models that have been discounted in the Prime Day Sale – browse all the discounts here (opens in new tab).

If you're willing to spend a bit more for a mattress that'll last, you might be better waiting until the Black Friday mattress deals appear to get the best price, although if you're in a hurry, there are plenty of sales currently live that are still well worth a look.