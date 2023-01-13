Today's MacBook deals at Best Buy have the Air M2 down to its lowest-ever price

By Alex Whitelock
published

$200 off for the new year? We'll take it

Apple MacBook Air M2 on grey background with lowest price text overlay
(Image credit: Future)

The latest Apple MacBook Air M2 is just $999 toda (opens in new tab)y at Best Buy with a surprise $200 price cut for the new year.

This MacBook deal, which is easily the best we've seen so far this year, brings this excellent ultrabook down to a price that matches its lowest ever - a price that we last saw over Black Friday in November, for reference.

While we've sometimes overlooked the Apple MacBook Air M2 in favor of the older models - namely because of the price - today's deal at Best Buy definitely helps make this a real contender if you're looking for a high-end laptop.

The foremost selling point with this model, of course, is the exceptionally powerful M2 processor, which is going to allow you to zip through all but the most intensive of applications. Not only is the design for the latest MacBook Air also lighter, but you'll get drastically slimmed-down bezels on your screen, which definitely lends to a more modern feel versus the M1 model.

Today's price at Best Buy also puts the M2 model at just $100 more (opens in new tab) than the current cheapest price on the M1 at Amazon. In short, we'd definitely recommend spending that little bit more if you're interested in MacBook deals this week as the latest model is not only worth the surcharge, but will fetch you a lot more should you sell it second-hand in the future. 

Outside the US? Check out more of today's best MacBook deals in your region below.

Apple MacBook Air M2 at Best Buy

was (opens in new tab)

Apple MacBook Air M2 (256GB): was $1,099 now $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Today's $200 discount at Best Buy brings the excellent MacBook Air M2 down to its lowest-ever price - with a deal that matches the best from Black Friday. With a superb M2 chip, refined design, and class-leading battery life, the latest Apple MacBook Air M2 is an easy recommendation for those on the hunt for a do-it-all laptop for both work and casual use.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

More MacBook deals

See more laptop offers with our roundup of the best laptop deals, and you can see more of the best MacBook deals that are happening now.

Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock
Deals Editor

Alex is deals editor at Future PLC and an all-around expert at one thing - saving readers as much cash as possible while scoring them the best products for their needs. With content that's always packed full of helpful information, no-nonsense expertise, and of course deals, Alex has also written for other leading sites such as T3 and GamesRadar. At work, you'll find him mostly covering computing, gaming, and advising people on how to save on their cell phone plans. Outside of work, you'll find him playing guitar, indulging his love for music, or down at the local climbing gym mostly hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities.