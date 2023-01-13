Today's MacBook deals at Best Buy have the Air M2 down to its lowest-ever price

The latest Apple MacBook Air M2 is just $999 toda (opens in new tab)y at Best Buy with a surprise $200 price cut for the new year.

This MacBook deal, which is easily the best we've seen so far this year, brings this excellent ultrabook down to a price that matches its lowest ever - a price that we last saw over Black Friday in November, for reference.

While we've sometimes overlooked the Apple MacBook Air M2 in favor of the older models - namely because of the price - today's deal at Best Buy definitely helps make this a real contender if you're looking for a high-end laptop.

The foremost selling point with this model, of course, is the exceptionally powerful M2 processor, which is going to allow you to zip through all but the most intensive of applications. Not only is the design for the latest MacBook Air also lighter, but you'll get drastically slimmed-down bezels on your screen, which definitely lends to a more modern feel versus the M1 model.

Today's price at Best Buy also puts the M2 model at just $100 more (opens in new tab) than the current cheapest price on the M1 at Amazon. In short, we'd definitely recommend spending that little bit more if you're interested in MacBook deals this week as the latest model is not only worth the surcharge, but will fetch you a lot more should you sell it second-hand in the future.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2 (256GB): was $1,099 now $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Today's $200 discount at Best Buy brings the excellent MacBook Air M2 down to its lowest-ever price - with a deal that matches the best from Black Friday. With a superb M2 chip, refined design, and class-leading battery life, the latest Apple MacBook Air M2 is an easy recommendation for those on the hunt for a do-it-all laptop for both work and casual use.

