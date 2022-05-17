Today's best Memorial Day TV deal is this 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $499.99

The Memorial Day sales event is the perfect opportunity to score a cheap TV deal, and Amazon is giving us a head start with a massive 50% discount on this 65-inch 4K display. You can get the 2021 Toshiba 65-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for a record-low price of just $499.99 (was $999.99). That's a whopping $500 discount and one of the best early Memorial Day TV deals we've spotted so far.



The 2021 Toshiba display comes with the Fire TV experience, which allows you to stream movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more from the home screen of your TV. You also get a voice remote with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices.



Today's Memorial Day TV deal is not only the lowest price we've ever seen for the Toshiba display, but it's also a fantastic value for a 65-inch 4K smart TV. We don't think this TV will drop any further during the official Memorial Day TV sales event, so you should grab this stunningly low price before it's too late.

Toshiba 65-inch M550 Series 4K UHD Fire TV (2021): $999.99 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $500 - FToday's best Memorial Day TV deal is this Toshiba 65-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for just $499.99. That's a massive $500 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The 65-inch TV includes smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system for seamless streaming, plus you're getting Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ and DTS Virtual: X.

