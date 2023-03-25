Today only: get $100 off the Galaxy S23 Plus at Samsung - the lowest price so far

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus has just received a $100 upfront discount (opens in new tab) at the official Samsung store, bringing this excellent flagship down to just $899.

This one-day-only Galaxy S23 Plus deal at Samsung brings this device, which is one of the best phones you can buy right now, down to its lowest-ever price. If you didn't pick one up during the initial preorders phase back in February, then this is a great opportunity to bag a discount.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: was $999 now $899, plus up to $700 off with a trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab)

OS: Android

Display: 6.6-inch (AMOLED)

Camera: 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP front The combination of a gorgeous 6.6-inch AMOLED display, speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and excellent camera make the Galaxy S23 Plus a superb daily driver if you're looking for a decent Android device. Today's price cut at Samsung brings it down to its lowest-ever price upfront - and you can stack an additional trade-in rebate for even more value. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Reasons to buy

The biggest upfront discount on the device so far

Today's limited-time-only deal on the Galaxy S23 Plus at Samsung brings the device down to its lowest-ever price so far, offering a fantastic deal for those who didn't pick one up during the initial preorders phase. Upfront, this makes the device a great purchase, and you can drive that price down even further by bundling in a trade-in rebate on your device. It's well worth doing this extra step in our eyes as not only can you get a discount on an unlocked device, but Samsung will even take devices with broken or cracked screens.

An excellent Android flagship

Even outside of today's excellent deal, the Galaxy S23 Plus is an absolutely awesome Android flagship with top-of-the-line specs. For a fairly reasonable price (especially after a trade-in), you'll get a gorgeous 6.6-inch AMOLED display capable of 120Hz refresh rate, a fantastic camera with an improved selfie sensor on the front, and a super speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. While it's these internal improvements that are the main selling points of this device, the overall design has also been tweaked to provide a slightly slicker and more refined aesthetic overall. You can check out our Galaxy S23 Plus review for a detailed look at this device.

Avoid if...

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

A smaller display will suffice

The Plus model occupies a slightly awkward space between the smaller standard model and the high-end Ultra model. Generally speaking, it's never been the value pick out of the three since it features the same internal specs and design as the standard Galaxy S model. If you're not going to make full use of that extra screen real estate, you could wait until a similar promotion crops up on the standard device.

For context, the cheapest price for the standard Galaxy S23 so far is $749.99 upfront at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is $50 off the launch price. Overall, it's not quite as good of a deal as today's price cut on the Plus model at Samsung, but could it be a better option if you'd prefer a smaller 6.1-inch display.

Want to see what else is available? Check out our roundup of this week's best Galaxy S23 deals. Alternatively, see this week's best cell phone deals for promotions on rival devices. You can also see a few options just below.

More phone deals to check out today

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: was $599 now $449 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

OS: Android

Display: 6.3-inch (OLED, 90Hz)

Camera: 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP front A huge $150 price cut at Amazon brings the excellent Google Pixel 7 down to its lowest price yet. If you're on the hunt for a fully-featured Android flagship but don't want to break the bank, this is a great choice. Outwardly, it's still rocking one of the most eye-catching designs in the business, while the Tensor 2 chip inside provides plenty of power and computational wizardry. Top it off with an excellent camera and you've got a fantastic device for well under $500 fully unlocked. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Plus: $5/mo with new unlimited line, plus free Apple Watch and iPad at Verizon (opens in new tab)

OS: iOS

Display: 6.7-inch (OLED)

Camera: 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP front The excellent iPhone 14 Plus is available for just $5 per month on an unlimited data plan right now – one of the strongest cell phone deals on the entire Verizon site. If getting your hands on a super-cheap flagship device wasn't enough, then note that the carrier is also offering a free 9th Gen iPad and an Apple Watch SE in addition – two great freebies that add a ton of value. As always, however, you will need one of Verizon's relatively pricey unlimited data plans to be eligible for a saving here, so factor that into your costs. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐