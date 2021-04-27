This ultimate cloud backup bundle is available at a rock-bottom price

In the event of a system crash or hard drive failure, your important files could be lost forever. Unless, of course, you keep multiple data backups.

Luckily, cloud backup services make it easy to store but also manage, sort, locate and preview your files, limiting the likelihood of data loss.

Polarbackup provides a powerful and highly secure cloud backup solution, giving you the peace of mind you need. Right now, the company is offering huge savings on an unlimited data backup bundle that also includes G Cloud Mobile Backup and Genie Timeline Home 10.

ULTIMATE Backup Solution: $211.83 $79.99/£57.99 per year

Save 62% - Get unlimited desktop and mobile backup, as well as bulletproof local backup protection, all in a single bundle.

Why is this a great deal?

This highly recommended backup bundle is packed with features designed to make securing your important files and documents both convenient and affordable.

One of the most notable features is the ability to set up automatic backups for both local and external drives, making doubly sure no data is lost.

Often people only come to understand the importance of data backups once it's too late, so don't fall into the same trap!