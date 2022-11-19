This Shark vacuum cleaner deal has just got even better

This deal on the Shark IZ202UK is a great example of an excellent Black Friday deal. With a whopping £180 off the usual price – an even better deal than the £170 off we saw yesterday – it's down to just £199.99 (opens in new tab), and that means you're getting a lot of power for not much money. That's not all: this is a limited edition version and includes a useful car detail kit.

The Black Friday deals always bring an excellent selection of savings, and there are plenty of amazing Black Friday vacuum deals this year. In the case of Shark, some of the best vacuum cleaners are now even more affordable.

The big draw here is the combination of suction power, anti-hair wrap tech – so you don't have to waste time untangling your brushes – and up to 40 minutes from a single charge, ensuring you won't run out of power mid-clean. This Shark converts into a handheld mode for stairs, sofas, car cleaning and more, so it's a highly flexible option.



Black Friday Shark cordless vacuum cleaner deal

(opens in new tab) Shark IZ202UKTDB: was £379.99 now £199.99 at Shark (opens in new tab). A limited edition deluxe black cordless vacuum with a free car detailing kit and filter, plus £180 off the original price - yes please. There's a lot going for this stick vac which has a runtime of up to 40 minutes, anti-allergen complete seal and comes with 4 attachments: crevice tool, upholstery tool and anti hair wrap pet tool. It's a good choice of cordless vacuum for pet owners, and it'll be a good idea to buy this deal now - whilst stock lasts.

Shark has built an enviable reputation for making some of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy, delivering great value for money – so here you're not just getting the cleaner but all the tools you need for every kind of nook and cranny, as well as very effective filtration that makes it a good option for pet owners. And the flexible wand makes it really easy to get into even the most awkward bits of your home without giving yourself a hernia.



We're tracking all the best Black Friday vacuum deals from all the major manufacturers – so you'll find plenty of attractive Black Friday robot vacuum deals from the likes of Dyson, Hoover, Ultenic, Samsung and of course, Shark too.

