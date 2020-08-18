This Dell 27-inch 1440p 144Hz gaming monitor is only $299 at Best Buy

If you've been searching for a tempting gaming monitor deal but can't wait until Prime Day 2020, the Dell S2719DGF 27-inch FreeSync monitor is currently only $299 at Best Buy and should tick all the boxes.

This TN panel has a resolution of 1440p and a 144Hz refresh rate, which can be overclocked to 155Hz if you want those extra frames. The monitor also includes two HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, four USB 3.0 ports and AMD FreeSync technology, which eliminates stutter and screen tearing.

TN panels aren't renowned for having great viewing angles, but this Dell monitor promises 160 degree horizontal and 170 degree vertical viewing angles, so it should be better than most. It also has a contrast ratio of 1,000:1, and can hit a peak brightness of 350 nits.

Dell gaming monitor deal:

Dell S2719DGF 27-inch FreeSync Monitor: $399 $299 on Best Buy

The Dell S2719DGF 27-inch FreeSync monitor supports a resolution of 1440p and an 144Hz refresh rate that makes it ideal for gaming. The TN panel keeps response times low, meaning you'll never have to suffer with debilitating input lag. View Deal

We're likely to see more gaming monitor deals appear during Black Friday, but if you're after a cheap new monitor to take your gaming experience to the next level, you won't want to miss this deal.