This deal on the original Microsoft Surface Laptop offers solid power for $699

The Microsoft Surface Laptop may have already been superseded by the Surface Laptop 2, but that doesn't make it an outdated machine. Right now, it does make it a more affordable machine, especially with this deal ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019 that brings the price to $699 for a Surface Laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor (CPU), 8GB of memory (RAM) and 256GB of solid-state (SSD) storage.

This model of the Surface Laptop is a great option for most computer users. The Intel Core i5 CPU inside offers enough power for most basic tasks, whether it's getting homework done on the weekdays, filling out spreadsheets, or streaming video from Netflix. With 8GB of RAM, the laptop offers decent multi-tasking potential as well. The 256GB SSD can easily fit the operating system, plenty of files, photos and the odd indie video game.

If you think you might need a little more power, there's a similar deal on a model with the Intel Core i7 processor for just $759 at Newegg.

The Surface Laptop also has a high-resolution, 2,256 x 1,504, 13.5-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio that gives you more vertical space to work with. It also supports touch and use with the Surface Pen for precise input.

One thing the Surface Laptop does differently can be seen in the keyboard area. It surrounds the keyboard and palm-rest area with an Alcantara fabric for a soft and cozy feel.

The thin-and-light design of the Surface Laptop also makes it a highly portable device, and that's furthered along by the battery that can readily last 8 hours between charges based on our testing.