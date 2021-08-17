These XGIMI projector deals are at the lowest price we've seen yet

Looking for a new projector? XGIMI might just have you covered with this pair of projector deals, featuring the XGIMI Horizon FHD projector and the XGIMI Mogo Pro Plus portable projector.

While both are still a bit on the expensive side, it's the lowest price we've seen so far from these relatively new projectors. The Horizon is available now for $934.15, down from $1,099.99. The Mogo Pro Plus can be picked up for just $492.99, down from its retail price of $579.99. That's a 15% discount off both products. You'll need to act fairly quick if you're interested, though, as both deals end on August 23.

And both projectors are certainly worth looking into. The Horizon features a crisp 1080p output with support for HDR10, offering a brilliantly colorful picture. The 75-inch display size can also be expanded to up to 300 inches for a more cinematic experience.

The Mogo Pro Plus on the other hand, is more of a portable device, but can still output at 1080p with a 100-inch screen size. This beamer also features apps like Prime Video, Disney Plus and HBO Max built-in.

Today's best XGIMI projector deals in the US

XGIMI Horizon 1080p FHD projector: $1,099.99 $934.15 at Amazon

Save 15% - The XGIMI Horizon is an impressive projector at under $1,000. Featuring crisp 1080p with HDR10, you're bound to get a stunningly colorful picture in correctly lit environments.

XGIMI MoGo Pro Plus portable projector - $579.99 $492.99 at Amazon

Save 15% - Featuring 1080p output and hosting a wide variety of popular apps, this is a portable projector that doesn't have a ton of compromises. And it's available at the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon right now.

As mentioned earlier, both the XGIMI Horizon and the MoGo Pro Plus projectors are currently on offer at the best prices we've seen yet for both devices.

Both released in February 2021, so it's no huge surprise we're starting to see discounts roughly six months later. And while we're impressed at the 15% discount, it's entirely possible that both the XGIMI Horizon and MoGo Pro Plus could see even steeper price drops over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 sales periods.

But if you absolutely need a projector now, you won't find a better deal for either of these XGIMI projectors on the web for quite some time.

Rest assured that XGIMI is no slouch when it comes to projectors, either. The XGIMI Halo featured on our list of the best 4K projectors you can buy. We've also reviewed and had positive things to say about the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector and the MoGo Pro, so the company certainly has a history of quality products under its belt.

