These neat little photo printers are selling like hot cakes this Black Friday, so act fast

The Black Friday deals event is in full swing, and among the bargains are some great Black Friday printer deals – including offers on two portable photo printers from Canon and HP that are in high demand, ranking near the top of Amazon’s 'most wished-for' list.

The HP Sprocket Select is currently available for just $74.99 (down from $99.99) at Amazon, while the Canon IVY is on sale for $99.99 (down from $144). (Not in the US? Scroll down for Black Friday printer deals available in your region)

Today’s best Black Friday photo printer deals

$74.99 from Amazon HP Sprocket Select instant photo printer - $99.99 $74.99 from Amazon

Save 25% - This in-demand instant photo printer from HP is seriously cheap right now. It connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth, allowing you to print high-quality photos in a matter of seconds.

$99.99 from Amazon Canon IVY mini photo printer - $144 $99.99 from Amazon

Save 31% - This mini photo printer from Canon is also available at a juicy discount. It prints high-quality photos from your smartphone, with a sticky backing that can be used to affix the snaps to walls, mirrors and other surfaces.

The HP Sprocket Select and Canon IVY are at the top of many people’s wishlists for good reason; both are capable of producing high-quality (3 x 2-inch) photo prints straight from your smartphone or tablet, with no messing around, which makes these Black Friday pinter deals particularly tempting.

The former has the smaller footprint of the two (3.48 x 5.13 inches), but they weigh almost exactly the same, use the same ZINK photo paper and both allow for wireless printing over Bluetooth. The cost of refill papers is also identical, at $9.99 for 20 sheets.

Unlike the HP device, the more expensive Canon IVY can print sticky-backed photos, which can be easily affixed to a wall, mirror or other surface. It’s a nice touch.

No matter which option you choose, however, you’re getting a high-quality portable photo printer that’s simple and fun to use – and with both devices on sale for under $99, you can’t really go wrong.

More photo printer deals

If you're after something a little more robust, check out these alternative Black Friday photo printer deals available in your region.