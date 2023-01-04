The workout-friendly Beats Fit Pro drop to a record-low price of $159.95

If you're on the hunt for workout-friendly earbuds to reach your New Year's goals, we've just spotted the newly released Beats Fit Pro on sale for $159.95 (was $199.95) at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic deal for a pair of premium noise canceling earbuds.

The Beats Fit Pro were released in November of last year as workout-friendly earbuds that are an alternative to Apple's pricey AirPods Pro. The wireless earbuds deliver a powerful, balanced sound with active noise cancellation and Spatial Audio, resulting in an immersive experience. You're getting a comfortable and secure fit thanks to the wing tip design and three soft ear tip sizes included, plus an impressive six days of battery life, on-device controls, and compatibility with Apple and Android devices.

The Beats Fit Pro are a great alternative to Apple's pricey AirPods Pro 2, which currently retail for $239 (opens in new tab) – $80 more than today's deal. Amazon's offer is not only the best deal we've ever seen, but it's also an excellent price for a premium pair of noise cancelling earbuds.

You can get the all-new Beats Fit Pro earbuds on sale for $159.95 at Amazon - the lowest price we've ever seen. The fitness-inspired earbuds feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide an impressive six days of battery life. The Beats Fit Pro are a great alternative to the AirPods Pro 2, which are currently $80 more.

