The Super Bowl is one week away – here are the 7 best TV deals still available

Super Bowl Sunday is officially a week away, which means time is running out to upgrade your home display for the big game. Luckily for you, Super Bowl TV deals are still going strong, with massive discounts on a range of gorgeous displays, and we've rounded up the seven best offers that are still available.



Our Super Bowl TV deals list includes something for everyone, so whether you want to splash it all on the latest and greatest TV, or want to grab a big-screen budget set, our roundup has you covered.



Some of today's top offers include the massive Samsung 85-inch 4K smart TV, on sale for a stunningly low price of $999.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,399.99), and our best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C1 OLED, down to a record-low price of $1,699.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,099.99).



If you're looking to spend less, Amazon has the highly-rated 65-inch Omni Fire Series TV on sale for just $599.99 (opens in new tab) (was $759.99), and you can grab a superb 75-inch 4K smart TV from Samsung for $679.99 (opens in new tab) (was $799.99).



You'll find more of the best Super Bowl TV deals that are still available below, most of which include record-low prices. If you're looking for more of the hottest bargains, you can check out our Super Bowl TV deals guide, and we've got all the information you need on how to watch the Super Bowl too.

Best Super Bowl TV deals still available

(opens in new tab) 1. LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you want the latest and greatest TV, LG's brilliant 65-inch C2 OLED display is on sale for a record-low price of $1,699.99. Rated as our best TV, the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV for the upcoming game, this deal is for you.

(opens in new tab) 2. Samsung 85-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $1,399.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Samsung 4K Smart TV was a best-seller during Black Friday, and Best Buy has this massive 85-inch model on sale for $999.99 – a fantastic price for a display of this size. The Samsung TV features a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, and smart capabilities powered by Tizen – all for under $1,000, which is an incredible value.

(opens in new tab) 3. TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD QLED TV: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A big-screen QLED display for under $700 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series makes our Super Bowl roundup, with this 65-inch model on sale for just $699.99 at Best Buy. The best-selling set delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus voice control and the Roku experience built in for easy streaming.

(opens in new tab) 4. Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $799.99 now $679.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

This is a great option if you don't need a premium display but want a big-screen size from a reputable brand. This Samsung 75-inch 4K TV is marked down to just $679.99, and is one of the company's entry-level displays, packing a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

(opens in new tab) 5. Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,997.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's Super Bowl TV deals include the best-selling 65-inch The Frame TV on sale for $1,599.99 – the lowest price we've ever seen. The gorgeous display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor, and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

75-inch model on sale for $2,299.99 $1,999.99 (opens in new tab)

85-inch model on sale for $4,299.99 $3,299.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 6. Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV: was $759.99 now $599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a budget set in today's Super Bowl TV deals, the highly-rated Amazon Omni Series is a great option, and you can get the 65-inch model for just $599.99. You're getting the Fire TV experience, which makes it fast and easy to find whatever you want on all the major streaming services, plus compatibility with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) 7. Sony A90J series 55-inch OLED UHD smart TV: was $2,499 now $1,798 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Premium Super Bowl TV deals are live at Amazon, and the retailer has the brilliant Sony A90J 55-inch OLED TV down a record-low price of $1,798. This particular model is ranked as one of our picks for the best TV money can buy right now, as we were blown away by its picture quality when we reviewed it. Yep, it's pricey, but the Sony A90J is going to give you gorgeous colors, limitless blacks, and fantastic sound to top it all off.

